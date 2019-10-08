Boeing Reports Third-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2019.

Major program deliveries during the third quarter, including deliveries under operating lease (which are identified by parentheses) were as follows:

Major Programs 3rd Quarter

2019

Year-to-

Date 2019











Commercial Airplanes Programs











737 5



118



747 1



5



767 10



32



777 12



34 (1)

787 35



113

Total 63



302













Defense, Space & Security Programs











AH-64 Apache (New) 17



27



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 21



56



C-17 Globemaster III 1



1



C-40A 2



2



CH-47 Chinook (New) 6



13



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 7



16



F-15 Models 2



7



F/A-18 Models 6



16



KC-46 Tanker 9



21



P-8 Models 6



14



Commercial and Civil Satellites —



1



Military Satellites —



—



Contact: Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Caroline Hutcheson (312) 544-2002 (Communications)

Chaz Bickers (312) 544-2002 (Communications)

SOURCE Boeing

