Boeing Reports Third-Quarter Deliveries

Oct 08, 2019, 11:00 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2019.

Major program deliveries during the third quarter, including deliveries under operating lease (which are identified by parentheses) were as follows:

Major Programs

3rd Quarter
2019

Year-to-
Date 2019






Commercial Airplanes Programs





737

5

118

747

1

5

767

10

32

777

12

34

(1)

787

35

113

Total

63

302






Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (New)

17

27

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

21

56

C-17 Globemaster III

1

1

C-40A

2

2

CH-47 Chinook (New)

6

13

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

7

16

F-15 Models

2

7

F/A-18 Models

6

16

KC-46 Tanker

9

21

P-8 Models

6

14

Commercial and Civil Satellites



1

Military Satellites




Contact:

Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Caroline Hutcheson (312) 544-2002 (Communications)

Chaz Bickers (312) 544-2002 (Communications)

