Boeing Reports Third-Quarter Deliveries
Oct 08, 2019, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2019.
Major program deliveries during the third quarter, including deliveries under operating lease (which are identified by parentheses) were as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
3rd Quarter
|
Year-to-
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
737
|
5
|
118
|
747
|
1
|
5
|
767
|
10
|
32
|
777
|
12
|
34
|
(1)
|
787
|
35
|
113
|
Total
|
63
|
302
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
17
|
27
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
21
|
56
|
C-17 Globemaster III
|
1
|
1
|
C-40A
|
2
|
2
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
6
|
13
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
7
|
16
|
F-15 Models
|
2
|
7
|
F/A-18 Models
|
6
|
16
|
KC-46 Tanker
|
9
|
21
|
P-8 Models
|
6
|
14
|
Commercial and Civil Satellites
|
—
|
1
|
Military Satellites
|
—
|
—
|
Contact:
|
Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
|
Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
|
Caroline Hutcheson (312) 544-2002 (Communications)
|
Chaz Bickers (312) 544-2002 (Communications)
SOURCE Boeing
Share this article