Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s

"We are pleased to announce the exercise of 25 Boeing 737 "Gamechanger" options, bringing our firm order to 135 737 MAX 8s," said Neil Sorahan, chief financial officer, Ryanair. "The Gamechanger has eight more seats than our current 189-seat Boeing 737-800NG and incorporates the latest technology engines and winglets which reduce fuel consumption and noise emissions, ensuring we remain Europe's greenest, cleanest airline and lowest cost airline. We look forward to taking delivery of our first Gamechanger in Spring 2019."

Ryanair launched the high-capacity 737 MAX 8 in late 2014 with an order for 100 airplanes, followed by an additional order for 10 airplanes at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The airplane will provide Ryanair with 197 seats, increasing revenue potential and delivering up to 14 percent lower fuel consumption than today's Next-Generation 737s.

"We are delighted that Ryanair is deepening their commitment to the 737 MAX as they continue to grow their fleet and expand their network," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company. "Ryanair's follow-on order shows once again that the high capacity 737 MAX 8 is the perfect airplane for low cost carriers. The airplane gives our airline customers more seats to serve their core markets, maximizing revenue potential at the best cost per seat in the industry."

The Dublin-based carrier is the largest 737-800 customer in the world and the largest Boeing operator in Europe. Last month, Ryanair took delivery of its 500th Next-Generation 737-800 and has now ordered more than 650 Boeing airplanes.

The 737 MAX incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating almost 4,500 orders from 96 customers worldwide. For more information and feature content, visit www.boeing.com/commercial/737max.

Contact:

Keelan Morris

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Communications

+ 44(0)208 235 5664

keelan.j.morris@boeing.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-ryanair-announce-order-for-25-737-max-8s-300635173.html

SOURCE Boeing

Related Links

http://www.boeing.com

