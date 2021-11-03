Boeing to Debut 777X, Spotlight Defense and Global Services and Highlight Sustainability, Technology and Partnerships at 2021 Dubai Airshow

"Boeing is excited to participate fully in the Dubai Airshow, the first global airshow in almost two years, and to be able to engage directly with customers, partners, suppliers and other stakeholders from the region and beyond," said Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Turkey and Africa. "The show is a perfect opportunity to come together and remind the world of the importance of our industry and discuss technology and innovations that are critical to advance a more sustainable aerospace industry over the long term."

During the event, a Boeing 777-9 flight-test airplane will soar in the airshow's flying program and appear in the static display. Building on the best of the industry-leading 777 and 787 families, the 777-9 will be the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, delivering 10% better fuel use, emissions and operating costs than the competition.

The company's static display will also feature the 2021 Boeing ecoDemonstrator, an Alaska Airlines 737-9 that is flight testing about 20 technologies to reduce fuel use, emissions and noise and further improve safety.

In addition, Etihad Airways will display a 787-10 Dreamliner that showcases the airline's collaboration with Boeing to advance sustainable aviation. Etihad's program researches and tests innovative technologies, products and practices on its fleet of 787s and within its operations to further reduce carbon emissions. Also on display, flydubai – the region's largest 737 operator – will feature a 737 MAX 9 that reduces fuel use and CO 2 by 14% compared to its predecessors.

Boeing's exhibit in Dubai will highlight defense products including the F-15EX Eagle II fighter jet and T-7A Advanced Pilot Training System, as well as its Autonomous Systems portfolio, including the Boeing Airpower Teaming System and the Insitu Integrator ER and ScanEagle unmanned systems.

Global defense customers are expected to display several operational Boeing aircraft, including the MV-22 Osprey, KC-46A Pegasus, P-8A Poseidon, C-17 Globemaster III, AH-64 Apache and CH-47F Chinook.

Boeing also will discuss its parts, modifications, digital, sustainment and training solutions, including an expansive global supply chain, maintenance and logistics network. Government services will feature in-country partnerships with on-the-ground support for its installed base of defense platforms. Commercial services highlights will include Boeing Converted Freighters, expanded support to regional customers and near-term sales opportunities.

At the Aerospace 2050 Forum, Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond will join the keynote panel to discuss industry efforts to decarbonize aviation as well as the UAE commitment to sustainability. Boeing is an Aerospace 2050 Forum sponsor.

Boeing is a strategic partner of the Vista 2021 startup hub at the Dubai Airshow. Boeing Applied Innovation and AEI HorizonX, an independent venture-capital group formed through a partnership between Boeing and AE Industrial Partners, will be on site at Vista with five portfolio companies: Immfly, Matternet, Reaction Engines, Fortem Technologies, and Near Earth Autonomy. Boeing Applied Innovation and AEI HorizonX will also mentor emerging startups to enable new ideas and businesses.

Boeing's 2021 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) forecasts that the Middle East region is positioned to capitalize on the recovery of regional and international travel and cargo demand. Middle East demand through 2040 for commercial jets and services is valued at more than $1.4 trillion , including demand for 3,000 new airplanes and aftermarket services such as maintenance and repair. Information about the Middle East forecast is available here.

