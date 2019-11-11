Boeing to Focus on Safety, Innovation and Partnerships at 2019 Dubai Airshow

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) will showcase its broad portfolio of commercial and defense products, services and technologies at the 2019 Dubai Airshow, which runs November 17-21 at Dubai World Central. The company's presence and activities at the show will focus on safety, innovation and industry partnerships in the growing Middle East market.

At Boeing's exhibit, visitors can immerse themselves in a 360-degree theater and learn more about the company's capabilities throughout the product life cycle. An interactive display will highlight Boeing's latest family of aircraft and services, as well as the company's vision for the future of mobility. A seating mock-up and virtual reality experience will offer visitors a closer look at the 777X. The exhibit will be located near the main entrance of the exhibit hall (1110).

On the airfield, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will demonstrate the breakthrough capabilities and innovations that have made it a favorite of both operators and customers. This unique 787 sports a full-body decal celebrating the Employees Community Fund of Boeing, the company's employee-managed charitable fund. An Etihad 787-9, Emirates 777-300ER and a Boeing Passenger Air Vehicle (PAV) will be on static display.

The U.S. Department of Defense also will display several Boeing platforms at the show, including an F-15E fighter, an MV-22 tiltrotor and a KC-46A tanker. The UAE will showcase a CH-47F Chinook helicopter.

Boeing's market outlook values the Middle East commercial airplane and services market at more than $1.5 trillion over the next 20 years. Boeing also anticipates 40% of defense and space opportunities in the next decade will originate outside the U.S., with strong platform and services growth opportunities in the Middle East.

Company leaders will discuss these market opportunities and other topics at a series of media briefings during the show. Media attending the show should check the daily briefing schedule at the Boeing Chalet, located on the flight line directly outside the rear of the exhibition hall (A21-24). Media also can sign up to receive Boeing updates via email here.1

Please visit boeing.com/dubai, follow #DubaiAirshow on social media, and follow @Boeing and @BoeingMidEast on Twitter for more information about Boeing's presence at the show.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

Contacts

Paul Bergman (Commercial Airplanes)

+1 206-724-7292

paul.r.bergman2@boeing.com

Andrea Peterson (Defense, Space & Security)

+1 703-638-8521

andrea.j.peterson@boeing.com

Jessica Wilson (Global Services)

+1 636-288-4381

jessica.m.wilson3@boeing.com

Blythe Jameson (Technology)

+1 562-484-1536

blythe.e.jameson@boeing.com

Fakher Daghestani (Middle East)

+971-4-213 4703

fakher.a.daghestani@boeing.com

1 Your contact information will be used by Boeing to provide media updates regarding the Dubai Airshow and will be deleted from Boeing systems after the show. To learn more about Boeing privacy practices, please review the Boeing Privacy and Cookie Statement. If you would like to receive ongoing communications from Boeing, please sign up here.

