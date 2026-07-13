MQ-28 Ghost Bat to make Farnborough debut

Commercial products on display include an interactive exhibit featuring a full-size 777X cabin section

Defense systems at the show include a CH-47 Chinook on static display and a T-7 flight simulator in the Boeing Exhibit Pavillion

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] will showcase its leading commercial, defense and services portfolio at the Farnborough International Airshow, reaffirming its commitment to customers, collaboration and the future of aerospace. Boeing's exhibit and program will spotlight engineering excellence, development programs, investments in new capabilities, and long‑term global partnerships.

Boeing to Showcase Global Programs and Partnerships at Farnborough International Airshow

"Every day is an opportunity to continue building trust as we focus on safety, quality and on-time performance," said Kelly Ortberg, Boeing president and chief executive officer. "At Farnborough, we look forward to reconnecting with our customers and suppliers, and strengthening our international partnerships — including Boeing's more than 85‑year commitment to the United Kingdom — built upon the full range of our commercial, defense and services capabilities."

For the first time, the uncrewed MQ-28 Ghost Bat collaborative combat aircraft — designed to augment crewed aircraft by performing roles such as surveillance, electronic warfare and force multiplication — will debut on static display at the airshow.

Displays and Experiences

Visitors to the Boeing exhibit (C-620) will experience immersive and interactive product and technology displays including a full-size 777X interior section with its wider cabin and spacious architecture. The exhibit will also feature the T-7 flight deck simulator, providing a hands-on experience of the fighter trainer's performance and capabilities. BAE's Pavillion (Hall 5) will also have a T-7 simulator available for media visits.

Boeing will highlight its services offerings for government and commercial customers including parts, modifications, cabin products, digital services and training solutions. The exhibit will also host the Boeing Cascade Climate Impact Model, a data-modeling and visualization tool that evaluates pathways to make aviation more sustainable as the industry grows.

Boeing products on display will include:

Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat

U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook

UK Joint Aviation Command CH-47 Chinook.

Conference Speakers and Engagements

Boeing leaders will participate in the following panel discussions at the airshow. Access the latest full agenda here: FIA2026 What's On

Mon. July 20 | 13:15 – 14:00 | Aerospace Global Forum Finance Summit | Hall 3 – AGN Theatre 1

Allison Melia, vice president Global Enterprise Sustainability, Aerospace Sustainability – Financing SAF

Tues. July 21 | 12:00 – 12:50 | Aerospace Global News Session | Hall 3 - AGN Theatre 1

William Ampofo II, vice president, Parts & Distribution and Supply Chain, Powering the Global A&D Supply Ecosystem

Wed. July 22 | 10:15 – 11:00 | Aerospace Global Forum Technology Summit | Hall 3 – AGN Theatre 1

Lane Ballard, chief technology officer, CTOs Panel

Media Opportunities

Boeing will host media briefings, engagements and aircraft tours during the show.

Tuesday, July 21

11:15-12:00: MQ-28 Ghost Bat Media Briefing, by Glen Ferguson, MQ-28 global program director and Tim Flood, senior director, Business Development for Europe and Americas, Boeing Defense, Space & Security Location: Boeing Media Hub (C206)

MQ-28 Ghost Bat Media Briefing, by Glen Ferguson, MQ-28 global program director and Tim Flood, senior director, Business Development for Europe and Americas, Boeing Defense, Space & Security 12:00-12:45: Commercial Market Update & Product Briefing , by Darren Hulst, vice president, Commercial Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Location: Boeing Media Hub (C206)

, by Darren Hulst, vice president, Commercial Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes

Wednesday, July 22

10:00-10:45: P-8 Media Briefing, Captain (N) Broder Nielsen, Commanding Officer German Naval Aviation, to share insights and lessons learned from operating the P-8A Poseidon since its entry into service, alongside Turbo Sjogren, vice president and general manager of Boeing Global Services-Government Services and Tim Flood, senior director, Business Development for Europe and Americas, Boeing Defense, Space & Security Location: Boeing Media Hub (C206)

Captain (N) Broder Nielsen, Commanding Officer German Naval Aviation, to share insights and lessons learned from operating the P-8A Poseidon since its entry into service, alongside Turbo Sjogren, vice president and general manager of Boeing Global Services-Government Services and Tim Flood, senior director, Business Development for Europe and Americas, Boeing Defense, Space & Security

777X product overviews are available at 12:00 on July 20 and July 22 and at 11:00 on July 21. Media can also request visits to the MQ-28 and CH-47 in the U.S. Dept. of Defense corral. To sign up, media and social media influencers should provide name(s), news organization, social handles and preferred day to [email protected] by Friday, July 17.

Boeing will provide updates to its daily schedule, customer announcements and media engagements via WhatsApp. If you would like to be added to our WhatsApp list to receive updates, please email [email protected] and WhatsApp +1 312 783 9708.

For more information about Boeing activities at the show, visit: http://boeing.com/farnborough and follow @boeing @boeingairplanes @boeingdefense on X and Boeing on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Visit our Media Room for news releases, feature stories and a link to our multimedia library with downloadable photos, video and other assets to support coverage.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Contact

Paul Lewis – Global Communications

+1 562 234-1391

[email protected]

Andrew Lee – Corporate Media Relations

+1 (215) 834-7010

[email protected]

Bobbie Egan –Commercial Media Relations

+1 (425) 306-7848

[email protected]

Andrew Africk – Defense Media Relations

+1 (610) 379-6208

[email protected]

Boeing Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing