Boeing to Showcase Innovation, Partnerships and Safety at 2019 Paris Air Show

CHICAGO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) will showcase its broad range of commercial and defense products, services and technologies at the 2019 Paris Air Show, which runs June 17-23 at Paris-Le Bourget Airport. The company's presence and activities at the show will demonstrate its commitment to innovation, industry partnerships and safety.

At Boeing's exhibit, visitors can immerse themselves in a large 360-degree theater and learn more about the company's capabilities throughout the product lifecycle. The interactive exhibit will also highlight Boeing's latest family of aircraft and services and give visitors a first look at the company's vision for the future of mobility. The exhibit will be located in Static Display C2.

On the airfield, an Air Tahiti Nui 787-9 will demonstrate the breakthrough capabilities and innovations that have made the 787 a favorite of both operators and customers. A 737 Boeing Converted Freighter and passenger air vehicle (PAV) will be on static display.

The U.S. Department of Defense also will display several Boeing platforms, including the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, the CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter, the F-15 fighter, the P-8 maritime patrol aircraft and the international air show debut of the KC-46 tanker.

Boeing will hold a series of news briefings for media during the show. Media attending the show should check the daily briefing schedule for updates at the Boeing Media Chalet (A332). Media can also sign up to receive Boeing updates via e-mail:

E-mail natalee.j.runyan@boeing.com with "Paris Media Updates" in the subject line, followed by your name and media affiliation.1

For the latest event details and more information about Boeing's presence at the show, visit boeing.com/paris and follow @Boeing on Twitter.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

Contacts

Paul Bergman (Boeing Commercial Airplanes)

+1 206-724-7292

paul.r.bergman2@boeing.com

Rachelle Lockhart (Boeing Defense, Space & Security)

+1 314-420-8374

rachelle.lockhart@boeing.com

Katie Perdaris (Boeing Global Services)

+1 314-810-9592

ekaterina.g.perdaris@boeing.com

Blythe Jameson (Technology)

+1 562-484-1536

blythe.e.jameson@boeing.com

Chantal Dorange (Europe)

+34 91 7688406

chantal.dorange@boeing.com

Allison Bone (Brazil, Embraer Partnership)

+1 425-879-3417

allison.bone@boeing.com

1 Your contact information will be used by Boeing to provide media updates during the Paris Air Show and will be deleted from Boeing systems after the show. To learn more about Boeing privacy practices, please review the Boeing Privacy and Cookie Statement. If you would like to receive ongoing communications from Boeing, please sign up here.

SOURCE Boeing

Related Links

http://www.boeing.com

