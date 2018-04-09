Boeing's Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems

ESI integrates myriad sensor technologies that track, monitor and control assets and workflow processes. ESI also integrates smart Internet-enabled devices, or Internet of Things (IoT), into one intelligent and interactive network. The software harnesses the power of big data and analytics to boost manufacturing efficiency, productivity and profitability.

As a sensor-agnostic solution, ESI solves connectivity challenges in the evolving digital landscape. It also integrates with an organization's legacy and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and operates in the cloud or on dedicated servers.

"We are pleased to provide BAE Systems with a flexible, sustainable platform that not only integrates with existing networks, but is also scalable to allow for future growth," said Michael Spencer, Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing for Tapestry Solutions. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with BAE Systems."

The ESI installation at the Nashua plant involved the integration of Impinj Speedway Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) readers, Mojix STAR wide-area RFID sensors and readers, and several ERP and asset management/ordering systems.

ESI mirrors Automated Identification Technology (AIT), the sensor integration solution implemented across 50 Boeing assembly plants. AIT saved Boeing more than $100 million in its first year alone through decreased assembly time, automated asset receipt/payment, enhanced inventory management and improved quality and safety.

About Tapestry Solutions

Tapestry Solutions, Inc. is a global provider of information management software and services for defense, government and commercial markets. We provide mission planning, training and simulation support to maximize readiness for our warfighters. We also help solve logistics challenges for the world's largest and most complex supply chains. Supporting customers from more than 50 locations worldwide, Tapestry Solutions is part of Boeing Global Services.

Boeing Global Services, headquartered in the Dallas area, was formed by integrating the services capabilities of the government, space and commercial sectors into a single, customer-focused business. Operating as a third business unit of Boeing, Global Services provides agile, cost-competitive services to commercial and government customers worldwide.

