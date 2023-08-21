Boekel Scientific Introduces New Centrifuge Product Line

FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Pa., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boekel Scientific introduces a new product line that consists of 4 families of centrifuges: economy, general purpose, STAT, and Blood Bank. Boekel Scientific has been manufacturing medical and laboratory devices for over 150 years and continues to bring new and innovative equipment to the market. This line of 11 centrifuges combines durability and reproducibility with the versatility to assist in any preanalytical specimen preparations. Designed to meet the demands of laboratories of any size, an array of centrifuges is available with distinct capacities of 6-place, 12-place, and 24-place, all equipped with removable rotors.

A group picture of different Boekel Scientific™ centrifuges offered in this product line.

Centrifugation is utilized within the sciences to quickly separate liquids by density and to separate macromolecules through density gradients. Nearly all analytical testing will utilize a centrifuge, whether for separation or concentration. The technique of centrifugation has been employed in industrial, medical, and research applications for well over 100 years. Boekel Scientific, renowned for its storied history within the labware and laboratory apparatus manufacturing field, is well versed in centrifugation. The company's legacy stretches back to a time predating the advent of contemporary electrification, when an array of centrifuges powered by water, steam, compressed air, and gas turbines were readily available for purchase, as showcased in its catalog dating back to 1922. Remarkably, a hand-driven centrifuge, a popular fixture of many university physics laboratory workbenches, remains available for purchase. With a historical connection that includes being a once-favorite of military field medicine, Boekel Scientific continues to exemplify its commitment to precision and innovation in this critical scientific area. This new line of centrifuges combine modern technologies such as LED light indicators and brushless motors with the trusted Boekel Scientific quality and durability known for generations.

The economy centrifuges are available in North America with standard 115 voltage (12 VDC for mobile centrifuge). All other centrifuges are dual voltage, available worldwide, and can be supplied with a regional power cord set. These devices are third party certified to UL/CSA/CE standards and are RoHS/WEEE compliant, making them 100% recyclable. The Boekel Scientific centrifuges are all proudly made in the USA, with design, manufacturing, and product support residing in Pennsylvania. Boekel Scientific products are built with longevity in mind and all devices are supplied with a Two-Year Warranty (lifetime warranty on rotors). Contact your local laboratory equipment distributor or Boekel Scientific directly at (215­)396-8200 ext. 5 for additional information.

