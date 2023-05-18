Boekel Scientific Introduces New Family of Digital Forced Air Incubators

Feasterville-Trevose, Pa., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boekel Scientific introduces a family of 4 new incubators, ranging from 0.5 cubic feet in size to 5.0 cubic feet, suitable for all general purpose incubation needs. Boekel Scientific has been manufacturing medical and laboratory devices for over 150 years and continues to bring new and innovative equipment to the market. This line of digital forced air incubators combines temperature stability, uniformity, and recovery time with utility, sustainability, and affordability. Each size includes a single door with a large polycarbonate viewing window and an easily removable door panel that omits ambient light for light-sensitive incubations. The system environment is easily controlled with a microprocessor digital control panel equipped with a configurable alarm and timer, as well as a large, bright LCD readout.

Boekel Scientific™ Digital Forced Air Incubators Family

General purpose incubators are used in a wide variety of applications from agar and media warming in a pharmacy to water quality testing in environmental and wastewater laboratories. Most commonly thought of as utilized in microbiology and hospital laboratories, these incubators can be used in soil testing, food quality testing, reptilian and avian egg hatching, and cosmetic shelf-life testing! The smallest size, 0.5 cubic feet incubator (PN: 151050), is ideal for crowded benchtops or countertops with its small footprint and lightweight build. The medium sizes of 1.4 cubic feet (PN:151140) and 2.5 cubic feet (PN: 151250) each contain an internal auxiliary outlet for addition of supplemental equipment such as rotators and shakers. The largest unit at 5.0 cubic feet (PN: 151500) can be utilized as a benchtop or floor standing incubator and comes with two internal auxiliary outlets for maximum versatility and usability of equipment and accessories. With energy efficiency in mind, these incubators were designed for low-power consumption and are UL/CE/CSA approved. Additionally, they are RoHs/WEEE compliant making them 100% recyclable.

This family of incubators joins the popular TTT Incubator (PN: 135000) and advanced Refrigerated BOD Incubator (PN: 165000). Each incubator is available in two standard voltages and are sold in the United States, Canada, Mexico and across all continents. Boekel Scientific proudly designs and manufactures their medical and laboratory devices in Feasterville, Pennsylvania (Made in the USA!) and all devices are supplied with a Two-Year Warranty. Contact your local laboratory equipment distributor or Boekel Scientific directly at (215­)396-8200 ext. 5 for additional information.

SOURCE Boekel Scientific