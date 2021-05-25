Böen Wines And No Kid Hungry Announce National Partnership to Combat Childhood Hunger

The collaboration between Böen and No Kid Hungry begins just before Memorial Day weekend, as kids in need are at their most vulnerable when school meal programs are no longer made available to them during summer break. The program will be ongoing throughout 2021 and the first half of 2022 to support the efforts of No Kid Hungry.

"Böen is a translation of 'The Farm', a reminder to myself that first and foremost, I am a farmer, so I understand how important food security is," shared Joe Wagner. "I'm proud to support No Kid Hungry to further their mission of ending childhood hunger in America by connecting kids in need with nutritious meals."

No stranger to hard work, Wagner learned the ropes at a young age from his father. In the vineyard, Wagner garnered a love for cultivating the land, tending to the grapevines, the strengths of a good work ethic and leading by example. He established Belle Glos with the inaugural vintage of 2001 focusing on vineyard-designated Pinot Noirs. Since starting his blossoming company, Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, in 2014, Wagner has launched numerous new wines, each with a distinct slant towards his personal style. In 2019, Wagner returned his attention to an accessible version of his signature robust style of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay with Böen.

"Millions of children in the United States live in food insecure homes, and even as school staff work hard to provide healthy food while school buildings are closed, too many children are missing the meals they need," said Diana Hovey, SVP of Corporate Partnership at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "That's why we're so thankful to our friends at Böen Wines for partnering with us to help kids all across the country."

The "Enjoy a Bottle, Help Give Meals" initiative will apply to all Böen varietals available in stores or online including: Böen Pinot Noir, Böen Chardonnay, Böen Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, Böen Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir and Böen Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir. For more information about the Böen and No Kid Hungry collaboration and where to find a bottle of Böen, visit www.Boenwines.com/No-Kid-Hungry.

About Böen

Böen is a translation of 'The Farm,' a reminder to fifth-generation winemaker and farmer Joe Wagner that the wine he makes is indivisible from the land it comes from. Born and raised in California's wine country, Joe has devoted his life to the vineyard. No stranger to the soil, he takes a hands-on approach to surveying his vineyards and cultivating his land. It is this intimacy with the earth and craft that create a distinctly personal and defining wine. With its ripe fruit flavors, bright acidity, and hints of toasty oak, Böen is the purest expression of Joe's signature style. Böen showcases the land and the art of winemaking and is an earnest representation of cool coastal mornings and sunny California days. Böen's portfolio of wines includes Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs from Sonoma County, Monterey County, and Santa Barbara County in California. For more information visit www.Boenwines.com and follow on Instagram @boenwines.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

