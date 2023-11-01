Boerne ISD Selects SparkCognition's AI Solution to Advance Campus Safety

News provided by

SparkCognition

01 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a global leader in B2B artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, today announced that Boerne Independent School District (ISD) deployed the company's computer vision solution to assist with situational awareness for scenarios that could compromise campus safety. The initial focus included understanding building access, leveraging SparkCognition's Visual AI Advisor to identify and alert school officials to unauthorized door access or use at Kendall Elementary School. Located in Boerne, TX, Boerne ISD is a PK-12 school district with over 10,000 students across 12 campuses.

"At Boerne ISD, we remain committed to the safety and well-being of our students, educators, and staff," said Rick Goodrich, Chief of Safety and Security at Boerne ISD. "By using SparkCognition's Visual AI Advisor, we were able to complement and extend our safety measures, providing proactive alerts to our staff and ensuring the building access security."

Over 353,000 students have been exposed to gun incidents since Columbine, with 1,924 school shooting incidents since 1970, growing year over year. "Traditional school safety measures are reactive in nature and have fallen short of expectations," said Stephen Gold, CMO at SparkCognition. "Whether it's identifying an open door, dangerous weapon, or student needing medical attention, SparkCognition's Visual AI Advisor can run dozens of use cases on a single camera providing instantaneous alerts, alarms, and designated actions."

SparkCognition Visual AI Advisor is a secure and proactive computer vision solution that leverages existing cameras to analyze situations in real-time and provide actionable alerts. It scales to thousands of cameras using a low-code/no-code integration framework and deploys at the edge, ensuring privacy and enterprise security. Visual AI Advisor has been contracted on over 147,000 cameras across 16 countries, and features 125+ pre-built use cases for safety, security, operational efficiency, quality control, and situational awareness.

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition's award-winning AI solutions allow organizations to predict future outcomes, prescribe next actions, empower people, and protect assets. We partner with the world's industry leaders to analyze, optimize, and learn from all types of data, augment human intelligence, drive profitable growth, and achieve operational excellence. Our patented AI technologies include machine learning, deep neural networks, natural language processing, generative AI, and computer vision—enabling productivity, innovation, and accelerating digital transformation. Our solutions solve critical problems, prevent unexpected downtime, maximize asset performance, deliver net-zero initiatives, proactively address safety, and prevent cyberattacks. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI solutions can unlock the power in your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com.

Media Contact

Cody Sibulo
Communications Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE SparkCognition

Also from this source

SparkCognition CEO and Best-Selling Author Amir Husain Cuts Through AI Fog in New Generative AI Book to Help CEOs Understand This Game-Changing Technology

SparkCognition CEO and Best-Selling Author Amir Husain Cuts Through AI Fog in New Generative AI Book to Help CEOs Understand This Game-Changing Technology

Artificial Intelligence pundit and CEO of SparkCognition, Amir Husain, has launched his new book, Generative AI for Leaders, a comprehensive guide...
Pecos-Barstow-Toya Schools Leverage SparkCognition's AI to Help Ensure Student Safety and Prevent Gun Violence

Pecos-Barstow-Toya Schools Leverage SparkCognition's AI to Help Ensure Student Safety and Prevent Gun Violence

SparkCognition, a global leader in B2B artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, today announced it has been selected by Pecos-Barstow-Toya...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.