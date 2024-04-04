Boes Aviation & Asset Management LLC and Liberty Terminal Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Innovative Jet Fuel Solutions

The two companies will work together to supply cost-effective jet fuel to domestic airlines, aerospace, and defense companies

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boes Aviation and Asset Management, LLC (Boes AAM) and Liberty Terminal announce the formation of a strategic partnership to deliver leading-edge jet fuel solutions to the commercial and military aviation industries.

Boes AAM, a certified service-disabled veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) currently serving the aviation jet parts industry, and Liberty Terminal, a prominent logistics, storage, and fuel company, are joining forces to provide extensive jet fuel offerings to the commercial, aerospace, and defense communities.

Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business signs strategic partnership to service domestic airlines with petroleum products

The primary focus of this partnership is to supply Jet A, Jet A-1 fuels, and other petroleum products to domestic carriers at competitive prices, while simultaneously enhancing carrier reputations aligning with corporate social responsibility goals. Contracting with SDVOSB's can also offer financial incentives which may include tax credits state by state and on the federal level.

With the announcement of this strategic partnership, the two companies are also planning the launch of a new U.S. based fuel plant in the near future, which will provide sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), including hydrogen fuel and renewable diesel. In-line with many domestic carriers' commitments to reducing carbon emissions in the coming years, SAF providers will be integral to the success of domestic carriers and operators in the decades to come.

CEO & Founder of Boes AAM, Thaddeus Smith stated, "Our partnership with Liberty Terminal represents a strategic move to address the fuel needs of domestic carriers. By combining our expertise in aviation services with Liberty Terminal's 50 plus years of experience in jet fuel and aviation logistics, we are well-positioned to deliver superior fuel solutions to our customers."

Echoing Mr. Smith's sentiments, CEO of Liberty Terminal Joseph DiMauro shared, "The collaboration with Boes AAM enables us to leverage our resources and networks to serve the aviation industry more effectively. Our joint efforts will not only enhance fuel supply chain efficiency but also contribute to the financial success, growth, and corporate social responsibility goals of domestic carriers."

Boes AAM and Liberty Terminal will also serve the aerospace and defense industries.

About Boes Aviation and Asset Management, LLC (Boes AAM)

Boes Aviation and Asset Management, LLC, founded by Thaddeus M Smith, a service-disabled veteran, in 2015, is a leading provider of aviation parts and services, offering a comprehensive range of solutions to airlines, airports, and cargo operators worldwide. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Boes Aviation is committed to delivering excellence in every aspect of its operations.

About Liberty Terminal

Liberty Terminal, owned and operated by Joseph DiMauro, is a prominent logistics, storage and fuel supply company specializing in air, sea, and land fuel services. With a commitment to reliability, efficiency, and customer service, Liberty Terminal serves a diverse range of industries and clients across the globe. Liberty Terminal is also in the process of developing a sustainable fuel plant which will be available to industry in the near future.

