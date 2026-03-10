BofA AI and Digital Innovations Fuel 30 Billion Client Interactions

Erica® Interactions Exceed 3.2 Billion; Zelle® Adoption Reaches 25 Million Users; CashPro® Mobile Payment Approvals Reached a Record $1.2 Trillion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-driven solutions, global payments, and personalized financial planning tools have propelled Bank of America clients' digital engagement to record levels. Clients connected with their finances approximately 30 billion times last year through a combination of digital logins and proactive alerts, marking a 14% year-over-year increase.

"Our industry-leading digital capabilities are a cornerstone of how we serve and deepen relationships with our clients and empower millions to manage their finances easily, conveniently and safely," said Nikki Katz, Head of Digital at Bank of America.

Client digital interactions included 16.6 billion logins last year – up 15% year-over-year – and 13.3 billion alerts sent, up 12%, both record totals. The number of alert subscribers grew to more than 38 million.



Along with the increased engagement across all businesses, client satisfaction with digital is at an all-time high with 86% of clients rating their digital experience at least a 9 out of 10.



More consumers and businesses moving money digitally:

Zelle adoption reached 25 million active users. Zelle users sent and received a record 1.8 billion transactions worth a record $556 billion in 2025, growing 16% and 18% year-over-year respectively.



Launched in late 2025, small business clients can now transact with customers using both QR codes and Zelle tags — unique identifiers that protect their information and make it easy for their customers to recognize them.



In addition to day-to-day finances, clients also rely on digital to plan for the future:

Life Plan, the digital solution that helps clients identify and meet their financial goals, is helping more clients manage their financial wellness with 21.5 million Life Plans created since launching in 2020. More than 3 million Life Plan clients selected Spanish as language of choice last year, making up 15% of all users.



Clients who have engaged with Life Plan have grown their assets with Bank of America by over $211 billion.

"We use innovative technology to meet and anticipate the needs of our clients," said Katz. "By understanding how their behaviors are changing, and what they're trying to achieve, we can advance our digital and AI capabilities to deliver personalized insights and proactive advice."

Bank of America continues to be recognized for its digital leadership, receiving over 300 awards and accolades last year. Most recently:

No. 1 Ranking in Mobile App Satisfaction in U.S. Banking by J.D. Power

No. 1 U.S. Mortgage Servicer Digital Experience by J.D. Power

No. 1 Ranking in Q4 2025 Online Banker Scorecard by Keynova Group

No. 1 Ranking in Q4 2025 Mobile Credit Card Scorecard by Keynova Group

2025 Technology Award for Data & AI Impact by Forrester

