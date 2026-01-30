BofA Awards $500,000 Grant to FIND Regional Food Bank

Grant Helps Complete FIND's Expansion, Disaster Resiliency and Educational Programs

INDIO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America has awarded a $500,000 grant to FIND Regional Food Bank to help complete its capital campaign for a new 40,000 square-foot warehouse on its Food Security Campus. The largest food bank and distribution center in the region, FIND Regional Food Bank's new facility provides nearly three times the space to meet record-level demand.

BofA Inland Empire president Sherri Anderson FIND Food Bank's new warehouse in Indio funded with help from BofA grant

Announced at FIND's annual State of Hunger address for major stakeholders, the BofA grant helps fund a state-of-the-art facility that will house extensive cold storage for fresh produce, and a fully sustainable rooftop solar array that together serves as a key part of FIND's disaster response and resiliency plan. This grant, which also helps fund workforce development training in the new warehouse, is in addition to nearly $200,000 in grants from BofA to FIND over the past 5 years.

"Today's food banks provide so much more than a meal. Organizations like FIND Regional Food Bank are community hubs for wellness, wrap around services and even workforce training that collectively help people overcome barriers to economic mobility," said Sherri Anderson, BofA Inland Empire president. "Our support helps FIND grow the space it needs to serve more neighbors, while building the resilience required to keep fresh food flowing during emergencies, when communities are at their most vulnerable."

"We are incredibly grateful to Bank of America for their generous support of FIND Regional Food Bank," said Debbie Espinosa, President & CEO of FIND Regional Food Bank. "This grant not only completes our capital campaign for our new warehouse and Workforce Development Training Center, but it also strengthens our ability to provide fresh food, educational programs, and critical disaster-resilient infrastructure to the communities we serve. With this support, we can continue to meet rising demand to serve the over 100 nonprofit community organizations, and ensure that every person in need across our region has access to nutritious food and the resources to build a healthier, more stable future."

Nearly 11% of Inland Empire residents experience food insecurity, including one in six children in San Bernardino County and one in seven in Riverside County. As demand for its services tripled during the pandemic, FIND outgrew its current facility, exceeding its storage capacity by 80%. Its initial operations included a 35,000 square foot space and three additional leased warehouses across a 100-mile radius.

The newly opened second warehouse with expanded cold storage and refrigeration enables FIND to increase fresh produce distribution by 60% - meeting rising demand while eliminating remote storage costs and ensuring emergency food supplies remain local for rapid response in future crises.

Today, FIND provides over 20 million pounds of food annually to the region's major soup kitchens, food pantries, religious organizations, and nonprofits, collectively serving 125,000 people each month through a network of 155 distribution sites.

Bank of America has supported FIND Regional Food Bank and its parent Feeding America nonprofit for decades. Most recently, BofA committed $250 million to help address hunger nationwide, including grants and employee volunteer hours to help local food banks meet rising demand.

IND Regional Food Bank

Founded in 1983, FIND Regional Food Bank's service area expands over 10,000 square miles, including eastern Riverside and southern San Bernardino Counties, from the Hi-Desert and Joshua Tree across the Coachella Valley to Anza, down to the Salton Sea and the border of California and Arizona. FIND is the largest hunger-relief and food rescue organization in the region. They are the Feeding America food bank for California's Southeastern Desert Region and recognized as the USDA distributor for Riverside County. FIND also serves as the regional Disaster Response food bank as designated by California State. FIND's mission is to End Hunger Today, Tomorrow, and For a Lifetime. To end hunger for Today, FIND currently feeds an average of 125,000 individuals, families, children, and seniors each month. Their 155 distribution sites include nearly 100 non-profit community organizations (i.e. soup kitchens, religious organizations, and food pantries) and 30 Free Community Mobile Markets, serving food deserts and low-income areas. FIND's Food Security Campus, strategically located in Indio, helps ensure equitable food distribution for all. To end hunger for Tomorrow, FIND offers outreach services that connect residents with benefit assistance programs to improve financial security. FIND works to end hunger for a Lifetime by offering youth scholarships, workforce development programs, and identifying the root causes of hunger to break the cycles of food insecurity and achieve self-sufficiency.

