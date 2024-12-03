BofA Celebrates 20 Years of Neighborhood Builders

"Empowering community leadership through training and resources is a powerful and unique way we've found to help nonprofits maximize their long-term impact in local communities," said AJ Barkley, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bank of America. "After 20 years, we continue to invest in this program because it leads to success for the nonprofits and the communities they support."

Annually, Neighborhood Builders provides multi-year flexible funding to local nonprofits and prioritizes leadership training and development for nonprofit executives. As leaders engage in their training, they also develop and become part of a large network of nonprofit leaders nationwide to discuss challenges, share best practices and make connections that lead to new opportunities. The program is designed to help high-impact nonprofits improve their current operations while continuing to serve and innovate for the future.

This year, the bank honors 250 nonprofit leaders from more than 150 nonprofits in nearly 100 communities across the U.S.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact:

Carla Molina

Phone: 1.512.397.2402

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation