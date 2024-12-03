BofA Celebrates 20 Years of Neighborhood Builders

Bank of America Corporation

Dec 03, 2024, 09:02 ET

Philanthropic Program has trained more than 4,000 leaders at nearly 2,000 US nonprofits since 2004

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America is celebrating two decades of its signature Neighborhood Builders® program—one of the country's largest and longest-standing philanthropic investments in leadership—providing funding and leadership training to nonprofits advancing economic mobility across the U.S.

 Since 2004, Bank of America has invested more than $346 million in grants to nearly 2,000 nonprofits and helped more than 4,000 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills.

"Empowering community leadership through training and resources is a powerful and unique way we've found to help nonprofits maximize their long-term impact in local communities," said AJ Barkley, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bank of America. "After 20 years, we continue to invest in this program because it leads to success for the nonprofits and the communities they support."

Annually, Neighborhood Builders provides multi-year flexible funding to local nonprofits and prioritizes leadership training and development for nonprofit executives. As leaders engage in their training, they also develop and become part of a large network of nonprofit leaders nationwide to discuss challenges, share best practices and make connections that lead to new opportunities. The program is designed to help high-impact nonprofits improve their current operations while continuing to serve and innovate for the future.

This year, the bank honors 250 nonprofit leaders from more than 150 nonprofits in nearly 100 communities across the U.S.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

