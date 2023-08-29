BofA Launches Global Digital Disbursements in Canada via Interac e-Transfer

News provided by

Bank of America Corporation

29 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Alias Solution Supports Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Payments and Consumer-to-Business (C2B) Request for Payments

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America is announcing the launch of its award-winning, alias solution, Global Digital Disbursements to its commercial clients holding deposit accounts at the bank's branch in Canada. Global Digital Disbursements facilitates the processing of multiple B2C payments and C2B collections where the identifier is the person's email address or mobile phone number. The solution is both a cost efficient and customer-friendly payments option for companies wanting to replace cash or cheque payments.

"We are pleased to be the first U.S. bank in Canada to offer both C2B Request for Pay and B2C payment flows through this digital solution," said Leslie Konecny, head of Product for Global Transaction Services (GTS), Canada at Bank of America. "This is a milestone for Bank of America in Canada, as we continue to meet the evolving digital needs of our multinational clients, providing them with enhanced speed, flexibility and transparency to manage their payment and receipt flows."

In Canada, the solution is being offered via Interac e-Transfer®, a money movement solution offered by Interac Corp., an organization that provides payment and value exchange services across Canada to over 300 financial institutions. A similar solution is available in the U.S. via Zelle®1 and in 90 other countries via PayPal2.

The use case for Global Digital Disbursements varies by industry and includes insurance companies that leverage its speed to make claim settlements. Companies in the technology sector appreciate the convenience of the solution to pay freelance employees or "gig" workers, without the need to manage financial information. In emergency situations, non-profits also value the ability to send financial relief electronically to people who may be physically displaced.

Canada is the first market where the "Request for Pay" feature will also be available with Global Digital Disbursements. It enables a company to send invoices to customers via text or email along with a link to pay the amount, driving faster receipt of payment.

"The launch of Global Digital Disbursements in Canada follows the bank's 75th anniversary in the country," said Maureen Jarvis, head of GTS Canada at Bank of America. "This much anticipated launch speaks to our commitment to local innovations in financial services that help our clients realize cost savings and a competitive edge."

Additional investments for clients operating in Canada include the bank's support of the launch of Real-Time Rail, the expansion of Bank of America's Commerce Payment Portal to support electronic collections in Canada and the U.S., and enhancements to the bank's Remote Deposit services for cheque collections.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact:

Louise Hennessy, Bank of America   
Phone: 1.646.858.6471
[email protected]

1

Recipients must have a bank account in the U.S. to use Zelle®.

2

PayPal is currently available in over 90 countries. Subject to change at any time.

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

Also from this source

Bank of America Enhances Benefits for its Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bank of America Refinances Gabon Sovereign Debt for Nature and Ocean Conservation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.