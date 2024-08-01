BofA Names Drew Slocum as Wisconsin President

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bank of America named Drew Slocum as president of Bank of America Wisconsin. As president, Slocum will lead the Wisconsin market and will be responsible for connecting clients, teammates and communities to the bank's eight lines of businesses and the full power of Bank of America.

Slocum joined Bank of America in 2006 and has over two decades of experience in the financial services sector. In his new role, Slocum will also lead the bank's work to grow market share as one of the company's newest expansion markets and direct efforts to deploy resources in order to help advance economic mobility and build strong communities.

"During his longstanding career at Bank of America, Drew has established deep relationships with teammates, clients, and the communities in Wisconsin," said Brian Moynihan, Bank of America chairman and chief executive officer. "Drew is well positioned to grow our presence in Wisconsin and deliver the full breadth of Bank of America's capabilities to help our local clients improve their financial lives."

Slocum joined Bank of America in Chicago and returned home to Wisconsin in 2013 as the state's first Global Commercial Banking relationship manager. He currently serves as Global Commercial Banking market executive, leading a team of middle market bankers in Wisconsin.

Growing up outside of Milwaukee, Slocum is active in the community and is a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's Wisconsin Economic Roundtable and the Future Wisconsin Project steering committee, as well as an executive partner for the M7 Economic Development Organization. In addition, he is a board member and past board chair of First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin and board member of WMC Foundation. He lives in Mequon with his wife and two daughters.

