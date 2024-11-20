BofA Names Ed Siaje President of Detroit

Private Bank market executive for Michigan and Minnesota, will also oversee the bank's efforts to grow market share

DETROIT, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America has named Ed Siaje president of Bank of America Detroit. As president and head of the market, he will connect clients, teammates and communities to the full power of the franchise and drive integration across the bank's eight lines of business. He succeeds Matt Elliott, who recently retired from the company.

Siaje will also oversee the bank's efforts to grow market share and lead the effort to deploy the bank's resources to help advance economic mobility and build strong communities. Siaje will continue to serve as Private Bank market executive for Michigan and Minnesota.

"Throughout his career with Bank of America, Ed has established deep relationships with teammates, clients and the community to deliver responsible growth," said Brian Moynihan, Bank of America chairman and chief executive officer. "Ed is well positioned to build on Matt's legacy and continue to grow our presence, particularly in Michigan, as we deliver the full breadth of Bank of America's capabilities to help our local clients improve their financial lives."

Siaje has 26 years of experience in financial services, and currently leads a team of dedicated specialists who provide integrated advice and guidance to high-net-worth clients and institutional nonprofits. Prior to this role, he served as a Consumer area executive where he was responsible for strategy, service and operations across more than 280 financial centers. He's held numerous positions within financial center leadership with regional and national banks throughout the Midwest.

A native of Southeast Michigan, Ed is passionate about driving local economic growth and opportunity. He serves as chair of the United Way of Southeastern Michigan Board of Directors and has been active with the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS), Southwest Detroit Business Association and Focus Hope. He lives in Dearborn with his wife and three children.

