BofA Names Lauren Murray President of Spokane/Boise

SPOKANE, Wash. and BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America has named Lauren Murray president of Bank of America Spokane/Boise. As president and head of the market, Murray will connect clients, teammates and communities to the full power of the franchise and drive integration across the bank's eight lines of business. She succeeds Kurt Walsdorf, who recently retired after 40 years of service to the company.

Lauren Murray

Murray will also oversee the bank's efforts to grow market and lead the effort to deploy the bank's resources to help advance economic mobility and build strong communities.

"Throughout her career with Merrill, Lauren has established deep relationships with teammates, clients and the community to deliver responsible growth," said Brian Moynihan, Bank of America chairman and chief executive officer. "She is well positioned to build on Kurt's legacy and continue to grow our presence, particularly in Boise, as we deliver the full breadth of Bank of America's capabilities to help our local clients improve their financial lives. I thank Kurt for his leadership and wish him well with the next chapter of his life."

Murray has 14 years of experience in financial services and joined Merrill Wealth Management in 2017, where she has held several leadership roles in California and Washington. She continues to serve as the Market Executive for the Mountain West Market, where she leads a team of more than 100 advisors and associates across Washington, Idaho and Montana, helping them connect clients to the full breadth of the company's capabilities.

Committed to helping Bank of America teammates succeed professionally, Murray also serves as the Mountain Pacific Division ambassador for the Merrill Diversity & Inclusion Council and is active in several of the bank's employee networks, including Women's Exchange, LGBTQ+ Pride, Black Professional Group (BPG) and Hispanic/Latino Organization for Leadership and Advancement (HOLA). She's a graduate of the company's Women's Executive Development Program and was named a 2024 Rising Star by the Spokane Journal of Business.

Active in her community, Murray serves on the board of the Women's & Children's Free Restaurant & Community Kitchen in Spokane. She lives in Liberty Lake with her husband and son.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact:

Britney Sheehan, Bank of America

Phone: 1.425.467.9744

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation