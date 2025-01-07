BofA Names Matt Reilly President of New Hampshire

Ken Sheldon to focus on Global Commercial Banking

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America has named Matt Reilly president of Bank of America New Hampshire. As president and head of the market, Reilly will connect clients, teammates and communities to the full power of the franchise and drive integration across the bank's eight lines of business. He succeeds Ken Sheldon, who successfully led the market for nearly 14 years and will continue as Global Commercial Banking senior relationship manager.

Reilly will also oversee the bank's efforts to grow market share and deploy the company's resources to help advance economic mobility and build strong communities.

"Ken has had a tremendous impact over the last 14 years delivering the full breadth of Bank of America to our New Hampshire clients and community, and growing market share. We thank him for his leadership and look forward to continued growth and success with Matt becoming the next New Hampshire president," said Brian Moynihan, Bank of America chairman and chief executive officer. "Matt is well positioned to help our New Hampshire clients improve their financial lives and deliver responsible growth."

Reilly joined the company in 2014 and has more than 20 years of leadership experience across multiple industries. He will continue to serve as Consumer Banking Market Leader where he oversees the operations, performance and growth of financial centers across the region. Reilly has worked alongside Sheldon serving as a key member of the local leadership team.

During Sheldon's tenure as president, he oversaw more than $8 million in philanthropic support to local nonprofits, including a $500,000 anchor grant to spearhead the new Nashua Center for the Arts and Bank of America Theater. He has served on the boards of numerous organizations and remains committed to board and volunteer involvement to support the local economy and community.

Actively engaged in his local community, Reilly serves on the board of directors of Boys & Girls Club of Manchester.

