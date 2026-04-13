BofA Names Olena Lifset Oklahoma City President

Tony Shinn Retires After 20 Years with Company

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced that Olena Lifset, Global Commercial Banking market executive, will become its new Oklahoma City president. She succeeds Tony Shinn, who successfully led the market since 2008, and is retiring after 20 years with the company.

Olena Lifset, Bank of America Oklahoma City President

As president and head of the market, Lifset will connect clients, teammates and communities to the full power of the franchise and drive collaboration across the company's eight lines of business. She will oversee Bank of America's efforts to grow market share in Oklahoma City by fostering local connections and identifying opportunities to grow and deepen relationships.

"Olena's established leadership and experience will ensure we're delivering on our responsible growth strategy to deepen relationships with teammates, clients and the community," said Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of America. "Olena will build on Tony's success and continue to grow our market share in Oklahoma City, delivering the full breadth of Bank of America's capabilities to help our local clients improve their financial lives. We thank Tony for his remarkable 20 years of service with the company."

Olena has nearly 25 years of experience in commercial banking, capital markets and management consulting. She leads a team of commercial banking professionals serving middle market companies across Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana, driving growth through disciplined resource allocation, talent development, strong client service and market collaboration.

Olena is deeply committed to engaging with teammates and the community. She has held several leadership roles and has served on numerous civic and professional boards, including her current role on the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce Advisory Board and the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society Oklahoma, where she served as president. In 2025, she was included among Oklahoma City's Journal Record Power List for Women in Accounting, Banking and Finance.

Olena holds a Master of Accountancy from the University of Oklahoma and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics & Business and International Affairs from Lafayette College. She is a CFA charter holder and holds FINRA Series 7, 63, and 24 licenses. Born in Ukraine, Olena and her husband live in Norman, OK with their two daughters.

Key Facts: Bank of America in Oklahoma City

Bank of America has a strong and long‑standing presence in Oklahoma City.

Bank of America operates nine financial centers and 33 ATMs , managing nearly $ 4 billion in FDIC ‑ insured deposits across Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain and Oklahoma counties.

, managing nearly $ across Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain and Oklahoma counties. Through Bank of America's Community Homeownership Commitment , the company provided $40 million in lending and $1 million in grants to Oklahoma City–area homebuyers in 2025 , helping expand homeownership to more individuals and families.

, the company provided and , helping expand homeownership to more individuals and families. Bank of America extended more than $733 million in loans across Oklahoma City-area businesses, furthering local economic growth, entrepreneurship and job creation.

across Oklahoma City-area businesses, furthering local economic growth, entrepreneurship and job creation. Since 2020, Bank of America has invested more than $4 million in grants to Oklahoma City–area nonprofits, supporting workforce development, income creation, emergency services and affordable housing.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Reporters may contact

Britney Sheehan, Bank of America

Phone: 1.425.765.6162

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation