BofA Offers Exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ Custom Card Design and First Year Bonus Offer Available to New Cardholders

"We are bringing a unique opportunity directly to new Cash Rewards cardholders, helping them be part of this unforgettable global event," said Mary Hines Droesch, Head of Consumer and Small Business Products & Analytics at Bank of America. "This reflects our ongoing commitment to connecting clients with world-class experiences, alongside the exceptional value our Cash Rewards cards deliver to stretch their dollars further."

Exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ Ticket Opportunity

In addition to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ custom card design, Bank of America also announced, in partnership with Visa, an exclusive opportunity for clients who open a new Cash Rewards Visa® credit card to purchase up to two tickets to select FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, while supplies last.

Consumers who apply for a new Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards or Unlimited Cash Rewards Visa credit card from Dec. 4, 2025 – Jan. 5, 2026, and have that card opened and established by Feb. 5, 2026, will be eligible for an opportunity to purchase up to two (2) tickets to select FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, beginning February 10, 2026.

How to have the opportunity to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026™ Tickets

Eligible cardholders with an email address on file will receive an email on February 10, 2026, with a unique link to access the FIFA ticket portal for the opportunity to purchase up to two FIFA World Cup 2026™ tickets, while supplies last. The unique link can also be viewed upon logging into Bank of America Online Banking or the Mobile Banking app.

The ticket purchasing window will open at Noon ET on February 10, 2026, and will be open until tickets are sold out or through February 24, 2026, whichever occurs first.

Eligible cardholders will need to create a FIFA ID, if they don't already have one, to purchase tickets during the window and can register at any time by visiting FIFA Login.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two tickets per eligible cardholder, while supplies last. Supplies are limited, tickets are not guaranteed to be available for each match.

This exclusive ticket opportunity comes just before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final draw on December 5, as Bank of America continues to enhance the value for new Cash Rewards Visa cardholders. During the first year, new cardholders who open a Customized Cash Rewards Visa card will earn 6% cash back in the category of their choice (3% first-year bonus), while those with an Unlimited Cash Rewards Visa card will earn 2% cash back (0.5% first-year bonus) on all purchases for the first year. Additionally, new Cash Rewards cardholders will receive a $200 welcome bonus after spending $1,000 or more on purchases in the first 90 days after account opening.

With a global commitment to soccer, Bank of America actively supports the sport through key partnerships with FIFA World Cup 2026™, the U.S. Soccer Federation, Visa and Street Soccer USA. These partnerships engage communities, foster human connection and empower youth with valuable life lessons like confidence and teamwork.

Beyond its growing soccer partnership portfolio, Bank of America also partners with iconic brands in sports that share a vision for excellence and achievement. Through this partnership, the bank is working to deepen client relationships, inspire and showcase teammates, create lasting economic impact in communities, and drive growth, globally and locally, through the power of sport. To learn more, visit Bank of America Sports webpage.

