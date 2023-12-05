Bogart Wealth Named Top Registered Investment Advisory Firm in Virginia and 30th Nationally by Forbes

Leading wealth management firm also recently ranked in Financial Planning Magazine, SmartAsset, and Washington Business Journal

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bogart Wealth, an award-winning, independent wealth management and Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm, was named to multiple lists of top financial advisory firms and fastest-growing companies in national and industry publications over the past couple months, including being named the top RIA firm in Virginia by Forbes and SHOOK Research.

In the 2023 list of America's Top RIA Firms, in addition to being listed #1 overall in Virginia, Bogart Wealth ranked 30th nationally in the industry-leading rankings program – up from #2 and #41 respectively in the 2022 rankings. This recognition comes on the heels of CEO James Bogart being named Forbes' top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor in Virginia in the 2023 list of Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, which was released just a few months ago.

"In addition to being #1 in Virginia, Bogart Wealth ranked 30th nationally in the industry-leading rankings program." Post this

In addition, Bogart Wealth was named a 2023 RIA Leader by Financial Planning Magazine, ranking #147 on the list of the largest fee-only RIAs in the country, and was ranked #42 overall in SmartAsset's 2023 list of the 100 Fastest Growing RIAs in the country. Finally, the firm was included in the Washington Business Journal's 2023 list of the 50 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Washington Region.

"We're thrilled to be included in all of these rankings and earn these awards from such prominent media outlets – especially being named the top advisory firm in Virginia by Forbes," said James Bogart, President and CEO of Bogart Wealth. "It all goes back to our amazing team and the outstanding service they provide to our clients. Without them, these recognitions wouldn't be possible."

The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria – mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews – and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, leadership and senior principals, and other factors that encompass best practices and a firm's approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

To see Forbes' full list of America's Top RIA Firms, please click here, and to see the full ranking methodology, please click here. To see the full ranking methodology for America's Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, please click here.

BOGART WEALTH NAMED A 2023 RIA LEADER BY FINANCIAL PLANNING

In addition, Bogart Wealth was named a 2023 RIA Leader by Financial Planning Magazine, ranking #147 on the list of the 150 largest fee-only RIA firms in the country. Data partner COMPLY used Form ADV filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission to rank RIAs that meet a six-part formula, eliminating any firms that take any type of commissions. This listing of the 150 fee-only RIAs with the most assets under management (AUM) represents one prominent method of discerning the biggest firms in the industry.

Bogart Wealth has experienced rapid growth in recent years and has more than doubled AUM in the past three years, realizing 118% 3-year AUM growth while recently exceeding $2.4 billion AUM.

To see Financial Planning's full list of the 150 largest fee-only RIA firms, and to learn more about the ranking methodology, please click here.

LISTED AS ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING RIA FIRMS BY SMARTASSET

Bogart Wealth was recently listed #42 overall in SmartAsset's 2023 list of the 100 Fastest Growing RIA Firms in the country. The top 100 fastest-growing firms were ranked by organic growth in client accounts and AUM between 2020 and 2023. At the time of measurement in the Summer of 2023, Bogart Wealth had realized a 122% increase in client accounts and a 141% increase in AUM during that time.

To see SmartAsset's full list of the 100 fastest-growing RIA firms, and to learn more about the ranking methodology, please click here.

INCLUDED IN WASHINGTON BUSINESS JOURNAL'S LIST OF FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES

Bogart Wealth was also included in the Washington Business Journal's list of the 50 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Greater Washington Region for 2023, coming in at #44 in the 2023 rankings. Bogart Wealth is headquartered in McLean, Virginia – just outside of Washington D.C. – and D.C. area private companies were ranked by average percent change of revenue growth from 2020 to 2022. Bogart Wealth realized an average revenue growth of 53.2% during this time.

To see the full rankings of the Largest Wealth Management Firms in Greater Washington D.C. in the Washington Business Journal, please click here. Data for this list was collected from the companies and compiled by full time researchers in The Business Journals newsrooms, and information is generally gathered through direct outreach with the businesses. For more information, please click here.

BOGART WEALTH INTRODUCES NEW TEAM MEMBERS

Bogart Wealth also recently announced the additions of four new team members:

Christine Janaske, Director of Marketing, manages all aspects related to marketing the Bogart Wealth brand. She has spent the last 17+ years working in the financial services space and holds a degree in Communication from the University of Alabama.

Kelly Kaczmarek, CFP®, Financial Planning Manager, works with clients to build financial plans and educate them on various planning strategies, in addition to helping manage the firm's financial planning team. She has 17+ years of experience in the financial planning industry and is a Certified Financial Planner™.

Jack Loesch, Portfolio Analyst, performs investment research and helps the investment committee at the firm build client portfolios. Prior to joining Bogart Wealth, Jack earned a Bachelor of Science in Business with a concentration in Investment Management & Financial Analysis from Virginia Tech.

Shesh Batni, Digital Video Production Specialist, produces videos and other digital content for the firm, in addition to assisting in other marketing efforts. He spent the last 2 years as a video production specialist for a financial institution in the Tysons, VA area and holds a degree in Media and Communication Studies from the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

As the firm continues to grow, they are actively hiring financial advisors and support staff. Open positions in the McLean, Virginia office include Financial Advisor and Client Service Associate, and open positions in The Woodlands, Texas office include Financial Advisor and Associate Financial Advisor.

Both locations are also hiring for the firm's Advisor Growth Track program, a professional growth and training program for both emerging talent and experienced financial advisors that takes place in conjunction with employment at Bogart Wealth, where employees work all the stations and gain expertise in all aspects of holistic financial planning.

To learn more about the open positions and careers at Bogart Wealth, please click here. To learn more about all of the employee benefits at Bogart Wealth, please click here. To learn more about the team at Bogart Wealth, please click here.

ABOUT BOGART WEALTH

Bogart Wealth is an independent, fee-only wealth management firm guiding corporate executives, professionals, and families on their paths to and throughout retirement. Led by President and CEO James Bogart, their mission is to help clients achieve financial peace of mind by preserving and maximizing intergenerational wealth. As a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), Bogart Wealth is held to a fiduciary standard, which gives clients confidence in knowing that everything the firm does is always in their best interest. Clients of Bogart Wealth enjoy an extremely high level of service, and the firm's boutique size enables multiple advisors to become familiar with each client and their financial plan. At Bogart Wealth, everyone is a part of the team, and they have taken great care to build a collegial and cooperative culture, as well as a diverse set of skills, experience, qualifications, and credentials. The team works together to apply their combined experience, expertise, and knowledge to each client account. To learn more, visit www.BogartWealth.com.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE INFORMATION

Please Note: Limitations. Neither rankings nor recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license, membership in any professional organization, or any amount of prior experience or success, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that the client will experience a certain level of results if Bogart Wealth is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. A fee was not paid by Bogart Wealth to receive the ranking. The ranking is based upon specific criteria and methodology (see ranking criteria/methodology). No ranking or recognition should be construed as an endorsement by any past or current client of Bogart Wealth.

Registration of Bogart Wealth as an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or training. A copy of Bogart Wealth's current written disclosure Brochure discussing our advisory services and fees is available for review upon request or at www.BogartWealth.com.

Media Contact:

Jonny Swift

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

[email protected]

SOURCE Bogart Wealth