Bogen Announces Nyquist C4000 ver. 2.0 Software Release

MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bogen Communications, Inc., announced the availability of Release 2.0 of its award-winning Nyquist C4000 IP-based, software-centric communications solution optimized for commercial paging and audio distribution. The Nyquist C4000 ver. 2.0 Software Release represents a significant enrichment of Bogen's Nyquist solution. Release 2.0 adds over 81 new features and enhancements to an already robust platform with broad applications for the commercial audio market. One of the most significant new features is the addition of a Routines functionality that can support communication crisis plans for situations such as lockdowns, weather events, or emergency evacuation. The release also provides support for new Nyquist appliances shipping in January 2020, which include a PoE amplifier that converts any low-impedance speaker to an IP speaker.

New 2.0 Release Key Features Include:

Emergency location check-in with map-based audio/video room monitoring

with map-based audio/video room monitoring Clock\Messaging display capability

capability User-definable routines that allow automatic launching of a procedure, or sequence of actions based on a wide variety of triggers

that allow automatic launching of a procedure, or sequence of actions based on a wide variety of triggers Routines API for enhanced integration with 3rd-party systems, such as security, access control, fire, and emergency management

for enhanced integration with 3rd-party systems, such as security, access control, fire, and emergency management Alerts functionality that displays both weather and non-weather-related Emergency Alert System events from the National Weather Service on video displays connected to NQ-GA10PVs

that displays both weather and non-weather-related Emergency Alert System events from the National Weather Service on video displays connected to NQ-GA10PVs Password protection for multi-site paging, facility paging, zone paging, alarms, & tones

for multi-site paging, facility paging, zone paging, alarms, & tones Enhanced SIP trunk management , including expanded IP-PBX connection access

, including expanded IP-PBX connection access Automated system software/firmware checking and download

The Nyquist C4000 solution launched in March 2019 and was awarded with Commercial Integrator's Best Award – Audio/Video: Paging System at InfoComm 2019, following on the heels of Bogen's award-winning E7000 solution for the educational market that debuted at InfoComm 2017. Both products leverage Bogen's Nyquist software platform that provides users with unparalleled flexibility and scalability in whatever their application. The C4000 system addresses the unique communication needs of a variety of users: industrial facilities, transportation hubs, retailers, offices, restaurants, and bars — anywhere easy and effective communication and audio distribution are required.

The heart of the C4000 solution is a robust, state-of-the-art system controller with an easy to use web-based graphical user interface (GUI) that is accessible through any PC, tablet, or mobile device from any location in the connected world. The solution features a built-in, streaming Internet radio service, airable by TuneIn. Business users can also access commercially licensed, customizable music stations from SoundMachine, the premier music subscription service for business. Both services are perfect for a wide variety of background music applications. SoundMachine gives large and small retailers, restaurants, bars, or any other company looking to enhance their customer experience the ability to craft a seamless, engaging, and on-brand music experience.

Available feature-rich IP phones and purpose-built networked appliances provide convenient communication, control, and interoperability with third-party devices and systems such as access control, fire alarm, clock, and PBX systems. Available networked appliances include seven new audio power amplifiers, ranging from 1-channel x 20 Watts to 4-channel x 300 Watts, as well as a 4-channel matrix mixer/pre-amp. A versatile new 10 Watt plenum-rated intercom module with optional HDMI video output allows users to turn any speaker into an IP speaker for even greater site design flexibility.

The C4000 solution is extremely easy to install and use. Its web-based GUI allows people with a broad spectrum of technical proficiency to use the system. The C4000 solution can be scaled to support multiple, geographically dispersed facilities, encompassing a virtually unlimited number of paging and audio zones. Talkback capability is available for any areas requiring two-way communications. The solution can be easily upgraded with new features over time to address ever-changing customer environments and technology.

For more information on the Nyquist C4000 IP-based Commercial Paging and Audio Distribution Solution, visit http://www.bogen-ip.com.

About Bogen

For more than 87 years, Bogen Communications, Inc., has been a leading provider of commercial amplifiers, speakers, and intercom systems for music, paging, and educational applications. For more information, contact Bogen Communications, Inc., 1200 MacArthur Blvd., Suite 304, Mahwah NJ 07430-2331; 201-934-8500, fax: 201-934-9832, e-mail: info@bogen.com, Websites: www.bogenedu.com (engineered systems) and www.bogen-ip.com (commercial and paging systems).

About SoundMachine

SoundMachine brings commercial background music to the fore with a subscription-based service that gives business owners everything they need to create an engaging, on-brand music experience. SoundMachine serves more than 10,000 locations internationally, with customers including major fashion luxury brands such as Loewe (LVMH Group) and La Perla; hotel, restaurant, and coffee chains; and thousands of medium to small businesses. For more information go to https://www.sound-machine.com.

About airable by TuneIn

airable – TuneIn knows music, web radio stations, podcasts, audio on demand and Internet media. The airable technology enables apps and devices to meet the changing and challenging online media expectations of today's consumers. Consumers access the airable catalogues and services via devices of exclusive consumer electronics manufacturers and apps. c400airable – TuneIn GmbH is privately held and was founded in 2010 with offices in Germany and the United States. For more information go to http://www.airablenow.com/airable/.

SOURCE Bogen Communications, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bogen-ip.com

