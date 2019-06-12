Bogen Receives Two Commercial Integrator 2019 BEST Awards at InfoComm 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bogen Communications, Inc., a leading provider for over 85 years of commercial amplifiers, speakers, and intercom systems for music, paging, and educational applications, announced it has received the Commercial Integrator 2019 BEST Award for the Audio/Video: Paging Systems category. The award recognizes Bogen's C4000 Series IP-Based solution for commercial paging and music distribution applications.

Also receiving recognition from Commercial Integrator was the ALA-C1 line array loudspeaker from Bogen's Apogee Sound International brand of professional audio solutions. The ALA-C1 was recognized as a market-leading product in the Audio/Video: Venue/Line Array Loudspeaker category. The ALA-C1 will be commercially available in the 4th quarter of 2019.

The C4000 Series solution was launched in March 2019 and follows Bogen's award-winning E7000 Series solution for educational markets that debuted at InfoComm 2017. Both products leverage Bogen's Nyquist software platform that provides users with unparalleled flexibility and scalability in whatever their application. The C4000 system addresses the unique communication needs of a variety of users: business, commercial and industrial facilities, transportation hubs, healthcare, retail, hospitality, entertainment, houses of worship, and government — anywhere highly intelligible communications and high-fidelity audio distribution are required.

The heart of the C4000 solution is the feature-rich Nyquist C4000 application software with an intuitive, easy to configure Web-based Graphical User Interface (GUI) that is accessible from any PC, tablet, or mobile device. The application software is available either preinstalled on Bogen's Nyquist System Controller, or integrators can install it on any Intel X86 based server platform. Purpose-built appliances provide audio mixing, amplification, and distribution, as well as the ability to easily integrate with third-party devices and systems, such as PBXs, access control, and fire alarm. Users can easily create a turn-key solution with networked appliances that include seven new audio power amplifiers, ranging from 1-channel x 20 Watts to 4-channel x 300 Watts, as well as a 4-channel matrix mixer/pre-amp. A versatile new 10-Watt plenum-rated VoIP intercom module allows users to turn any speaker into an IP speaker for even greater site design flexibility.

The Apogee ALA-C1 Line Array Loudspeaker is a high- fidelity, 70V/8-ohm, passive, 2-way fixed column, all-weather, indoor/outdoor loudspeaker designed for superior quality speech enhancement and music reproduction in small- to medium-sized venues, such as school and civic auditoriums, community theaters, lecture halls, and houses of worship. The design offers extremely broad horizontal dispersion (140-degrees) and focused vertical dispersion (25-degrees) – which is ideal for uniform side-to-side coverage, while minimizing ceiling and floor reflections that could degrade intelligibility.

The Commercial Integrator 2019 BEST Award winners were announced June 12, during InfoComm 2019, the premier event for the audiovisual communications industry. This year's winning entries were chosen by a panel of accomplished integrators along with the editors of Commercial Integrator to join an exclusive group of products deemed most noteworthy. Judging criteria for the Commercial Integrator 2019 BEST Awards included innovation, functionality, competitive advantages and benefits to the installer.

"As a truly market-driven provider of audio and communication solutions we rely heavily on feedback from our distributors, dealers and integrators, so awards like these tells us that Bogen continues to deliver on our commitment to provide technologically-advanced solutions to our integrators and end-users in accordance with evolving market conditions" said John Minnick, Bogen's Vice President of Engineering. "This is the second time in 3-years that a solution based on our Nyquist platform has received recognition as a market-leading solution at InfoComm which is testimony to its flexibility, scalability and rich feature set."

Bogen will be conducting live demonstrations of the C4000 Series solution and the ALA-C1 at InfoComm Booth #6543.

About Bogen

For more than 87 years, Bogen Communications, Inc., has been a leading provider of commercial amplifiers, speakers, and intercom systems for music, paging, and educational applications. For more information, contact Bogen Communications, Inc., 1200 MacArthur Blvd., Suite 304, Mahwah NJ 07430-2331; 201-934-8500, fax: 201-934-9832, e-mail: info@bogen.com, websites: www.bogen.com; www.bogenedu.com (IP and analog education communication solutions) and www.bogen-ip.com (IP commercial paging and audio distribution solutions). You may also visit our InfoComm virtual press office at http://infocomm.vporoom.com/bogen.

SOURCE Bogen Communications, Inc.