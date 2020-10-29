Bogotá Fashion Week opens its digital showcase to international buyers

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bogotá Fashion Week has teamed up with JOOR platform, one of the most important sectoral B2B platforms in the world, to make the Colombian fashion offer widely known and better positioned in foreign markets. The platform will be live until the end of November showcasing the best of 132 Colombian brands in 13 different categories worldwide.

"Bogotá Fashion Week is a key platform for Colombian designers and brands to continue showcasing their high-quality designs internationally and to reach strategic markets around the world. This industry has shown the resilience and innovation needed to move forward during these circumstances, and this platform is central to its economic recovery," stated Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

The main concepts in this fourth edition of Bogotá Fashion Week 2020 are inclusion, diversity, and sustainability. According to the Chamber of Commerce of Bogotá, since the beginning of the pandemic, the fashion sector has developed a recovery and adaptation plan. This plan has the purpose of supporting designers to continue with their businesses, boost their productivity and innovation, and make better use of new technologies.

It is worth noting that Bogotá represents 42% of Colombia's fashion market, making the city the main national center for fashion design, production, and marketing. Ninety-two percent of Colombia's creative services are in Bogotá where more than 35,000 companies make up this industry's remarkable business network. These companies are responsible for 240,000 direct jobs, which makes this sector a key driver of economic and social development in Bogotá.

Between January and August 2020, Colombia's fashion exports reached US $402.4 million. The United States, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Costa Rica, and Brazil were the main international buyers. The most frequently purchased garments in the first nine months of the year were fabrics and knits, jeans, shapewear, leather goods, women's underwear, raw leather, and leather products.

If you are interested in learning more about Bogotá Fashion Week, please visit: https://jooraccess.com/r/passport/bogota-fashion-week?contentful-preview=true

SOURCE ProColombia