Bogota Has the Best Regional Investment Promotion Agency of South America

BOGOTA, Colombia, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invest in Bogota, Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) of the capital city of Colombia, was recognized by the Site Selection Magazine as the best regional IPA of South America. Juan Gabriel Perez, executive director of Invest in Bogota, received the award during a ceremony in Sydney (Australia), at The World Forum for Foreign Direct Investment this week.

"Been recognized as the best regional IPA of South America, an award we have received five times in a row, challenges us to keep bringing the best investments to the city, generating revenue for its inhabitants and allowing more companies to see the capital as the gateway to the Region", highlighted Pérez.

As part of Bogota's Smart Specialization Strategy, a road map created by local government, private sector and the academy for the transformation of the capital through innovation and technology, the city has identified five sectors with the highest potential for foreign investment attraction, including infrastructure projects, creative industries, IT and BPO, life sciences and manufactured products.

The selection of the winning agencies was made after carrying out 1,000 surveys with international experts that evaluated aspects such as professionalism in the responses to investors; the team's knowledge, language skills; the reputation of the agency among the companies that arrived to the country, after-care and reinvestment services; and the ease of access to the information provided by direct channels and web page, among others.

During the ceremony, ProColombia, entity that promotes international tourism, foreign investment and non-traditional exports in Colombia, was also recognized as the best national IPA of South America, while Invest Pacific, IPA from Valle del Cauca, received the award as the best regional IPA of South America, recognition shared with Invest in Bogota.

According to Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia, "this award is proof of the commitment of the ProColombia team and of entities such as Invest in Bogota and Invest Pacific which, day after day, guide investors with valuable information in their decision-making process, so that these results are profitable for them and also contribute to the generation of equity, growth and development of all regions in Colombia".

Only in 2018, Invest in Bogota facilitated the arrival of 43 investment projects for 258 million dollars. Since 2007, the agency has supported 336 projects that have left an estimated investment of more than 2.3 billion dollars to the city.

SOURCE Invest in Bogotá

