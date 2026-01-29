Boh Bah Inc. Bets Big on USA Manufacturing

MARKET POSITION

Since its release in 2023, BobaVida has risen quickly to become the leader in the U.S. popping boba market due to four key factors:

KEY FACTORS

Addressing the need for a cultural shift with this historically Asian-made product

Understanding the logistical advantages of manufacturing in the USA

Introducing high quality ingredients and American flavors

Developing key licensing deals with other well established flavor brands

EXECUTIVE QUOTE

"The entire market was ripe for a change," said Scott Van Rixel, Founder and CEO. "I saw how much my daughter and her friends loved boba, but as a parent, I also recognized the need for a higher-quality USA-made version—one elevated from traditional lower-quality ingredients and with a more Americanized palate in mind."

COMPANY STRATEGY

This strategic expansion reflects Boh Bah Inc's long-standing conviction that manufacturing in the United States enables better quality, faster innovation, and stronger connections to the consumers it serves. At a time when much of the boba category remains dependent on overseas production, Boh Bah Inc. has doubled down on its Made-in-the-USA philosophy—an approach that has helped propel its BobaVida brand to become the number one consumer popping boba brand in the United States.

MANUFACTURING LEADERSHIP

The move leverages the experience of Managing Director, Benjamin Masters, PhD, who has led manufacturing companies in both USA and China for over 25 years.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"With tariffs and international logistics costs changing the game, the atmosphere is perfect to transition more manufacturing to the USA"

"We are excited to grow our presence in the heartland of America and look forward to continuing to add equipment and jobs to our new Missouri facility"

AVAILABILITY & CONSUMER INFORMATION

To explore the diverse range of popping boba products and discover how BobaVida is reimagining this popular beverage, consumers are invited to visit the company's official website at www.bobavida.com . Products are also available through major retailers and various stores nationwide.

Boh Bah Inc. is a U.S.-based food manufacturing company and the creator of the BobaVida brand, a leading consumer popping boba product line in the United States. The company focuses on quality ingredients, innovative flavor development, and domestic manufacturing to deliver premium boba experiences across beverage, dessert, and specialty food applications.

SOURCE Boba Vida