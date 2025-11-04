New partnership enables Bohu Digital to deliver greater client value by helping brands understand, measure, and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers on ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bohu Digital, a paid advertising and AI search agency specializing in B2B Technology and Professional Services, and Brandi AI™ , the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today jointly announced a new partnership. Bohu Digital has joined the Brandi Agency Partnership Program , a global initiative empowering agencies to help clients strengthen their presence and authority in AI-generated answers.

As generative AI reshapes how audiences discover and evaluate brands, agencies have a new responsibility: ensuring their clients are visible and trusted where decisions now begin. Through its partnership with Brandi AI, Bohu Digital will help clients uncover how their brands are represented across AI platforms, identify opportunities to strengthen credibility, and translate that insight into lasting market trust.

"Our clients needed a better way to understand and track AI Search. With Brandi AI, we can finally show clients how they appear inside AI-generated answers—and, just as importantly, why they do or don't show up," said Ian Brown, CEO of Bohu Digital. "Brandi AI reveals what's influencing visibility across tools like ChatGPT and Claude from missing context to weak trust signals so we can take clear, data-backed action. It's giving brands visibility and control in the AI discovery layer where buying decisions increasingly start but have long been impossible to measure."

"Agencies partnering with Brandi AI are changing the game for how brands create value in the AI era," said Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI. "Together, we're helping clients to truly understand how their brands are seen, cited and trusted by AI—and to turn those insights into stronger, more authentic visibility in AI-driven discovery."

For more information about Brandi AI, visit https://mybrandi.ai/ . For more information about the Brandi Agency Partnership Program, visit https://mybrandi.ai/generative-engine-optimization-for-agencies/ .

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a proprietary intelligence layer, Brandi tracks the real questions people ask AI, shows how brands are cited in AI-generated answers and benchmarks visibility across competitors through its Brandi Competitive Market Universe™. Learn more at mybrandi.ai .

About Bohu Digital

Bohu Digital is an elite growth marketing agency that transforms digital chaos into revenue-generating order. Through a proprietary process that integrates SEO, paid, content strategy, and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization), Bohu Digital builds bottom-of-funnel marketing engines designed to match evolving user behavior. Specializing in professional services, SaaS, home services, and private equity clients, the agency prioritizes high-intent audiences and data-driven execution to turn marketing into a growth asset.

