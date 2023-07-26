Boilers Market analysis outlooks 2027: Market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021), Market size of the forecast period (2023-2027), Growth rate | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The boilers market to grow by USD 16.38 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions. Increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions is a key factor driving market growth. The high thermal efficiency is one of the key advantages of energy-efficient boilers which helps in reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The energy-efficient boilers are becoming more accessible and affordable for businesses and households due to the advancement in condensing boilers that capture and recycle waste heat. Furthermore, various governments are introducing initiatives to adopt energy-efficient boilers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Boilers Market

The report on the boilers market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The boilers market covers the following areas:

Boilers Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Key Trends

The availability of waste heat recovery boilers is an emerging trend in market growth. The waste heat recovery boilers are majorly used by end-user industries such as Cement and steel industries. These boilers convert the waste heat in the form of exhaust gases produced by these industries into useful energy. Furthermore, the rising energy efficiency initiatives improve the profitability of cement manufacturing plants. Hence, the availability of waste heat recovery boilers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high operational and maintenance costs of boilers are a significant challenge restricting market growth. This is due to the regular maintenance of boilers to ensure they continue operating efficiently. The older boilers have been susceptible to breaking down and require specialist engineers to fix them are costlier as compared to others. For instance, annual boiler service and maintenance costs are usually from USD 200 to USD 500. Thus, the high operational maintenance cost is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Boilers Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The boilers market is segmented by end-user (chemicals, power generation, oil and gas, and others), type (fire-tube and water-tube), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The chemicals segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Many chemical companies are investing in high-efficiency boilers with the latest technological advancements and are continuously expanding their operations. The manufacturing processes require tight temperature controls and specific steam conditions which use boilers to heat the water and their performance is important for the success. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the market. The key factor driving the growth in the region is the rapid expansions in the food and beverages, pulp and paper, oil and gas, power generation, steel, and textile industries. Furthermore, there is a rapid increase in urbanization and disposable incomes of developing economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. In addition, the supply chain infrastructure of the region is growing due to investments in rail and road networks and modern trade. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

A. O. Smith Corp.

Alfa Laval AB

Ariston Holding NV

ATTSU Termica S.L

Babcock Wanson

Bryan Steam LLC

Clayton Industries

Danstoker AS

Ferroli Spa

General Electric Co.

Hurst Boiler and Welding Co. Inc.

Lennox International Inc.

Mestek Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SPX Corp.

The Cleaver-Brooks Co. Inc.

The Fulton Companies

Vaillant GmbH

Viessmann Climate Solutions SE

Vendor Offering

A. O. Smith Corp. - The company offers boilers such as Epsilon and Upsilon series.

The company offers boilers such as Epsilon and Upsilon series. Ariston Holding NV - The company offers boilers under the brands Elco, Racold, and ATAG.

The company offers boilers under the brands Elco, Racold, and ATAG. Clayton Industries - The company offers boilers such as SigmaFire Boilers.

Boilers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., Alfa Laval AB, Ariston Holding NV, ATTSU Termica S.L, Babcock Wanson, Bryan Steam LLC, Clayton Industries, Danstoker AS, Ferroli Spa, General Electric Co., Hurst Boiler and Welding Co. Inc., Lennox International Inc., Mestek Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SPX Corp., The Cleaver Brooks Co. Inc., The Fulton Companies, Vaillant GmbH, and Viessmann Climate Solutions SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

