Boiling Springs Savings Bank Announces New Name, New Philosophy

RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boiling Springs Savings Bank, one of northern New Jersey's largest savings banks and provider of financial services to individuals and businesses for more than 80 years, announced that moving forward it will be known as Blue Foundry Bank.

The revolutionary new name, effective as of July 1, 2019, reflects the bank's reinvention and acknowledges the modern-day community members it serves filled with makers, movers and shakers.

Blue Foundry Bank's name reflects a roll up your sleeves, committed, smart and creative mindset. Blue to represent the brand's "true blue" ways and customer-focused culture, and foundry to depict that it is a bank of, and for, makers by its dedication to forging relationships and building opportunities.

"Blue Foundry Bank is set to revolutionize banking," said James D. Nesci, President and CEO of Blue Foundry Bank. "Our bank has always served as more than just a means of providing financial services, and our new name reflects the grit and passion we put into making people, businesses and neighborhoods stronger. Where others may see obstacles, we see opportunities."

Dedicated to craft banking, Blue Foundry Bank offers a comprehensive line of products and services including personal and business banking and lending, with financial planning and investing a future strategy within the bank's innovative vision. With bankers acting more as partners, their process will be less about banking and more about living.

About Blue Foundry Bank: Founded as Boiling Springs Savings Bank in 1939 and headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey, Blue Foundry Bank is a new kind of bank offering New Jersey full service, crafted banking. Its deposits are insured by the FDIC. With 17 branches throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris and Passaic counties, Blue Foundry is one of the area's largest savings banks designed specifically for its people, the movers and shakers. Reflecting its deep roots within New Jersey, and efforts to continue to move the community forward, the bank became Blue Foundry Bank on July 1, 2019.

To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (201) 939-5000.

Contact: Lauren Smith

Blue Foundry Bank

(201) 507-2134

lsmith@BlueFoundryBank

SOURCE Blue Foundry Bank

