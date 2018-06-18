Boise Juice Co's Second Location to Open in South East Boise, Saturday June 23rd

BOISE, Idaho, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boise Juice Company is scheduled to open their second location in South East Boise on June 23rd. The new location will be located at 983 E. Parkcenter Boulevard. A grand opening event is scheduled from 10am - 1pm on Saturday June 23rd. There will be free wellness shots and juice samples, specials on all menu items, and giveaways throughout the day.

Boise Juice Company

The second location of this local juice bar will offer the same menu items and services as their first location. Their menu includes bottled organic cold pressed juice, acai and pitaya bowls, and whole food smoothies. They also will offer juice cleanses, wellness packs, delivery service, and catering. The menu is dairy free, gluten free, and vegan.

Open since August 2016 on State Street, Boise Juice Company was the first organic cold-pressed juice company store front in the Treasure Valley. Boise Juice Co is locally owned and operated by Jes and Roland Heubach who are passionate about providing a healthy and high quality product to their community. Founder, Jes said: "Being able to serve more of the Boise community has been a goal of ours since we first opened our storefront in Northwest Boise August of 2016. We can't wait to be a part of the Southeast Boise community!"

The new store will be open seven days a week Monday - Friday 9am - 8pm, Saturday 9am - 7pm, and Sundays 11am-6pm.

Boise Juice specializes in crafting raw, cold-pressed juice enriched with the highest density of nutrients & flavor. We believe in supporting local and regional farms in Idaho, Oregon and Washington that grow non-GMO produce. All of our juices are extracted using a hydraulic cold-press juicer, which maintains the temperature of the produce and limits oxidation by exerting more than eight thousand pounds of pressure. Many juice bars use centrifugal and masticating juicers that grind fruits and vegetables to a pulp at high speeds, aerating and heating the juice. Those processes destroy the precious nutrients and living enzymes found within each fruit and vegetable. The cold-press method maintains the integrity of the plants' cellular structure and extracts the purest form of juice with the greatest density of nutrients and flavor.

Boise Juice Company also serves healthy açaí and pitaya bowls and superfood smoothies. No Ice. No Dairy. No processed sugars. Just nature's best fruit topped with granola, fresh fruit, and honey. The açaí berry (pronounced ah-sigh-ee) is grown in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. Pitaya, or dragon fruit, is grown in Honduras. Both of these antioxidant-rich super-fruits are the base for all of our Bowls. We mix in fresh, frozen and exotic super-fruits and after a quick turn of the blender – BAM! – you have heaven in a bowl. Every spoonful of this smooth, thick, raw fruit concoction sends your taste buds to paradise.

