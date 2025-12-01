Boise Painting Launches Free Color Consultation & Project Estimate Quotations for Boise Homeowners

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boise Commercial and Residential Painting is excited to announce that they're now offering free color consultations and project estimates for homeowners in Boise and the surrounding areas. This new service is designed to help you bring your home or business design ideas to life while keeping the entire painting process easy, stress-free, and budget-friendly.

Boise Painting is known for its commitment to quality, reliability, and exceptional service. Specializing in interior and exterior painting for both residential and commercial properties, their experienced team delivers beautiful, lasting results on time and with minimal disruption to your property. Most interior projects are completed within 3-7 days, while exterior projects usually take 3-5 business days, ensuring efficiency without compromising on project quality.

"We're excited to give Boise homeowners a more personalized and stress-free painting experience," said Trevor Marshall, Owner of Boise Commercial & Residential Painting. "Choosing the right color is often the hardest part of a painting project. By offering free consultations, our team helps homeowners make informed choices that truly complement their home's style and surroundings."

With this new program, homeowners receive complimentary color consultations, surface evaluations, and detailed project estimates free of charge. These complementary services aim to simplify the decision-making process and ensure that every detail, from selecting colors to planning timelines, aligns perfectly with your preferences.

To schedule a free consultation, visit paintboise.com or call us at 208-254-6615, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Media Contact

Trevor Marshall

[email protected]

208-254-6615

SOURCE Boise Commercial & Residential Painting