Boise Painting Strengthens Safety and Compliance as an EPA Lead-Safe Certified Painting Company in Boise, ID

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boise Commercial & Residential Painting is proud to announce its official EPA Lead-Safe Certification, marking another step in the company's dedication to safe, high-quality, and environmentally responsible painting services. Known across the Boise area for dependable interior and exterior painting , the team continues to serve both homes and businesses with professionalism and care.

Lead-based paint can pose serious health risks and is commonly found in older homes. As an EPA Lead-Safe Certified company, Boise Painting follows strict safety standards to protect customers and their families from potential exposure. This certification shows that they're committed to making homes in Boise healthier and safer through responsible painting practices.

For homeowners and businesses seeking a reliable painting partner in Boise, this certification shows that Boise Painting is committed to prioritizing health, safety, and integrity in every project. If you want to learn more or get a free estimate , check out paintboise.com .

