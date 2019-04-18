Boise Real Estate Brokerage Merger Commits to Raise $1M For Charity

Schlekeway went on to share an exciting new goal that would benefit those in need:

"Our ongoing mission has always been to redefine what it means to create value. Together, our goal for the next two years is to raise one million dollars for local Boise area charities."

In 2018 Amherst Madison's non profit entity A Giving Circle raised $112,500 for local Treasure Valley charity organizations. Meanwhile, Front Street Broker's non profit Impact Club Boise was able to raise over $100,000. Front Street Principal Broker Mike Turner wrote in his recent announcement :

"Now, the great work we've accomplished at Front Street Brokers can be amplified by joining our leadership with Amherst Madison. Through our combined philanthropic efforts, we can give back to our community on a level that fosters real change."

Front Street Agent Phil Mount, currently serving as the President of the Boise Regional REALTORS said about the merger:

"I could not be more excited for Front Street Brokers to join with the incredible team at Amherst Madison! We share the same commitment to valuing the customer experience with exceptional service and professionalism. Mike Turner and Nick Schlekeway are both inspiring leaders, and together they will be the ones to watch, leading our industry in this Valley. I can't wait to be part of this next generation brokerage!"

Agents from both brokerages will be meeting together for their first joint quarterly meeting on Tuesday the 23rd at the Simplot JUMP facilities in downtown Boise. Amherst Madison will maintain occupancy of the prominent Front Street office location along with plans to move its primary office to an all new location currently under construction on Benjamin Street in West Boise later this year.

About Amherst Madison:

Amherst Madison is a full service Real Estate Brokerage that specializes in custom marketing and representation solutions for our real estate clients. We seek to provide a tremendous value-add to those buyers and sellers of real estate who are seeking a professional and first-class approach in meeting their real estate goals. Amherst Madison is focused on providing excellence in service to the Boise real estate market and throughout the great state of Idaho.

Media Contact:

Mike Bryant

(208) 546-0466

mike@amherstlegacy.com

SOURCE Amherst Madison

Related Links

http://www.amherstmadisonlegacy.com

