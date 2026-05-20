Boise's Premier Boutique Hotel + Steakhouse Partner with Two of the West's Best Rodeos to Launch a Getaway Package Perfect for First Timers

BOISE, Idaho, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inn at 500 Capitol, Boise's most elevated boutique hotel, today unveils a new summer package aimed at unleashing the cowboy/cowgirl within. Designed for first-time rodeo attendees, the package includes tickets with VIP and behind-the-scenes access to two of the West's most iconic rodeos: the Snake River Stampede and Caldwell Night Rodeo.

The Snake River Stampede takes place June 16-20 and is known as one of the top ten professional rodeos in the U.S., while the Caldwell Night Rodeo, August 18-22, is respected as one of the largest and most renowned outdoor rodeos in the country.

Each Inn at 500 Rodeo Retreat Package Includes:

Two nights' accommodations at Inn at 500 Capitol including complimentary luxury airport and around-town transportation + local Idaho wine/beer at check in

2 VIP tickets to either the Caldwell Night Rodeo OR the Snake River Stampede for one night's performance – with behind-the-scenes access and special benefits

$150 dining credit to Hemlock, Inn at 500's buzzy steakhouse (don't miss the Cowboy Cut Pairing featuring Idaho's venerable Snake River Farms GOLD Grade American Wagyu paired with Whisky Old Fashioneds or the restaurant's roving tableside baked potato cart with Idaho's biggest spuds)

Starting at $990. Note that luxury rental vehicles are available on-site via GoRental for an additional fee.

To book or for additional details, visit: https://www.innat500.com/promotions

Accompanying images are available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1TGMfShQH5KHnSPJuGFTFEJnN0myDFtOm?usp=share_link

About the Inn at 500 Capitol

The Inn at 500 Capitol (www.innat500.com) is a luxury, boutique hotel located in the heart of downtown Boise, complete with amenities such as private balconies, upscale and locally inspired themed rooms, butler's pantries, and local artwork. The 110-room property features pet-friendly rooms, a 24-hour fitness center, fine dining, complimentary luxury shuttle service and cruiser bikes for guest usage.

SOURCE Inn at 500 Capitol