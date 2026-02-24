Boka Introduces Fluoride-Free Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth

The clinically-backed formula combines 5% potassium nitrate and nano-hydroxyapatite in a crave-worthy Mint Cream flavor to reduce and prevent painful tooth sensitivity

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boka, a leading modern oral care brand transforming daily routines with science-backed formulas that prioritize both efficacy and wellbeing, today announces the launch of Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth, a new addition to its growing portfolio of fluoride-free, performance-driven oral care essentials. Designed for the millions of Americans who suffer from tooth sensitivity, the new toothpaste reduces and prevents painful tooth sensitivity while remaining free from fluoride.

Boka's Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth provides relief from pain* and relieves tooth sensitivity* (*with twice daily brushing) for those seeking a better-for-you formula free from fluoride, parabens, and other harsh ingredients. The toothpaste combines 5% potassium nitrate, a clinically recognized ingredient that reduces painful tooth sensitivity, with nano-hydroxyapatite (n-Ha), a mineral that mimics the natural building blocks of tooth enamel. It reduces and prevents painful tooth sensitivity, builds protection against sensitivity from cold, heat, acids, and sweets, and freshens breath, all in a crave-worthy Mint Cream flavor with notes of mint, coconut, and cream. Unlike traditional sensitivity toothpastes, Boka's formula is fluoride-free and made without parabens, SLS, artificial flavors, or dyes.

The launch of Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth marks a strategic expansion of Boka's portfolio to meet the needs of a broader audience – specifically, the millions of adults who experience tooth sensitivity and have historically had limited options that align with their ingredient standards. As more consumers seek effective relief without fluoride or harsh additives, Boka will bring a modern, science-backed approach to sensitivity care with its commitment to ingredient integrity, performance, and elevated daily rituals.

"Tooth sensitivity can take the joy out of eating and drinking, and for too long, consumers have been forced to choose between relief and fluoride-free formulations," said Sarah Mountcastle Mitchell, General Manager at Boka. "With our new Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth, we set out to deliver real protection and comfort for adults experiencing sensitivity – helping them enjoy the hot and cold foods they love again, while staying true to Boka's standards for ingredient integrity, flavor, and overall wellness."

Boka's Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth will be available beginning February 24, 2026 at Boka.com , Amazon.com , Walmart, and Target, and available beginning March 20, 2026 at CVS. The 4.0 oz size will be available at Boka.com and Amazon.com for $14.00, while the 3.4 oz size will be available online and in-store at Target and CVS for $11.99, and online and in-store at Walmart for $11.88.

About Boka:

Founded in 2015, Boka's oral care products are made with premium materials that deliver a comfortable, effective cleaning at a competitive price point. Boka's products are powered by nature + n-Ha (nano-hydroxyapatite), a modern evolution in medicine and dentistry (hydroxyapatite makes up the primary foundation of teeth and bones). All Boka toothpastes are fluoride-free, paraben-free, SLS-free, free of artificial flavoring, and powered by n-Ha. Boka is available nationwide at Boka.com , Amazon.com , Walmart, Target, CVS, Sprouts, Erewhon, H-E-B, and Fresh Thyme.

