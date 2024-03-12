Boka Launches at CVS Pharmacy

Science-Backed Mindful Oral Care Brand Brings Its Nano-Hydroxyapatite Formula To 6,700 CVS Pharmacy Stores

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boka , the mindful oral care brand on a mission to create products with proven ingredients and feel-good formulas, announced nationwide expansion into CVS Pharmacy . The premier pharmacy retailer will be selling Boka's two best-selling products, Ela Mint Toothpaste and Refresh Mint Whitening Toothpaste , at 6,700 CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide and on cvs.com .

"Launching into nearly 7,000 CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide as the first oral care brand powered by n-HA marks a huge milestone for the brand," said Trish Kozlak, Head of Retail Expansion at Boka.

Boka's retail expansion into CVS Pharmacy underscores the brand's commitment to offering customers access to the latest oral health advancements as Boka will be the first oral care brand sold at CVS Pharmacy containing Nano-Hydroxyapatite (n-HA). Unlike legacy toothpaste brands, Boka harnesses the power of n-HA as its pioneer ingredient, which is a form of calcium that makes up 97% of tooth enamel and 70% of dentin to help rebuild teeth without fluoride, making it safe to swallow. n-HA was first used by NASA astronauts in space to prevent loss of bone and degradation of teeth.

"Since day one, it has always been our mission to cut through the confusion of oral care and reveal how simple it can be with our high-quality products designed by modern science and mother nature," said Nisha Karna, Director of Brand at Boka. "With this new retail expansion we are eager to inspire more mindful oral care with new consumers."

Starting today, these two best-selling products will be available at CVS Pharmacy:

Ela Mint Toothpaste ($12) : Ela Mint is unlike any other toothpaste by design. It trades fluoride for nano-hydroxyapatite (n-Ha), an evolution in dentistry that's been a gold standard in Japan for over 40 years.

Refresh Mint Whitening Toothpaste ($14) : A peroxide free, all natural, icy formula to get your teeth healthier and whiter than ever using plant-based ingredients like coconut oil that avoid artificial additives, preservatives, and harsh chemicals.

In 2022, Boka was acquired by Heyday, a next generation CPG company that acquires, builds and grows consumer-first, digitally native brands. In the last year, Boka has surpassed 4x growth as well as dominated the digital shelf via Amazon, with its best selling Ela Mint Toothpaste earning the #1 Toothpaste spot, and is now an emerging player in-stores. The expansion into CVS Pharmacy further establishes Boka's brick & mortar footprint making the brand visible and accessible to more people.

To learn more about Boka and its offerings, please visit www.boka.com and follow along on social media @boka .

About Boka:

Founded in 2015, Boka's oral care products are made with high-quality materials that are proven to deliver a comfortable, effective cleaning at a competitive price point. Boka's products are powered by Nature + n-Ha (nano-hydroxyapatite), a modern evolution in medicine and dentistry (the mineral makes up the primary foundation of teeth and bones — that's why it's so restorative). All Boka products are non-toxic, fluoride-free, paraben-free, SLS-free, free of artificial flavoring and endocrine disruptors, and are powered by n-HA.

About Heyday

Heyday is a next-generation consumer product goods company pioneering a digital-first approach to brand building. They acquire digital-first, rapidly emerging brands and transform them into omnichannel, household brands. Once a part of the Heyday portfolio, brands tap into technology, data, channel expertise, and growth marketing capabilities custom-built to drive exponential revenue and profit growth. Heyday has raised over $800 million from visionary investors such as The Raine Group, Premji Invest, Victory Park Capital, General Catalyst and Khosla Ventures. For more information, visit www.heyday.co.

