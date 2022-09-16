Bokamper's Sports Bar & Grill in Miramar, FL Re-Opens Just in Time for Fall Sports with New Menus, All Day Happy Hours, and Dollar Beers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A staple of dining in Miramar, FL, Bokamper's re-opens on September 20, 2022 with an all-new lineup, new Chef, and a brand-new menu in advance of the fall sports season giving fans the opportunity to once again enjoy "The best game in town!"

Bokamper's Sports Bar & Grill in Miramar, Florida opens just in time for fall sports with a new chef and all new menus. Bokamper's Sports Bar & Grill in Miramar, FL. The perfect place to enjoy happy hour, lunch, dinner and the best place to watch sports in South Florida.

Located along the water at 15500 SW 29th St in Miramar, this Bokamper's location is known for its high-energy sports bar atmosphere with both inside and outside seating, a private party room, and dedicated kid's game room. It reopens under the direction of new Head Chef, Christian Zancolla and a new General Manager, Kirk Dreyfus. "We designed our menu to perfectly suit our guests," says Zancolla "This relaunch menu consists of brand-new items, along with popular Bokamper classics."

One of the new fan favorites on the menu is the buffalo chicken tater kegs and the crispy jumbo tater tots. Not to mention, Bokamper's award-winning savory BBQ pulled pork sandwich, char-grilled churrasco steak with our very own house chimichurri sauce and a juicy 12 oz New York strip steak topped with herb butter and crispy French fries.

Other new items this season are the rigatoni & meatballs, a Mediterranean salmon salad, and a variety of new taco recipes. Items that have returned by popular demand are the siracha-spiced tuna wontons, blackened chicken mac-n-cheese skillet, and our award-winning smokehouse ribs. Also offered is the new lunch menu which runs Monday - Friday, and a happy hour menu with two-for-one from open to 7pm.

"Bokamper's is a place to gather with friends, family and teammates," says Kim 'Bo' Bokamper, legendary Miami Dolphins player and an owner of Bokamper's. "It's a place for celebrations, a place to relax after work, and of course, the best place to catch the game."

"We don't just watch the game, we experience it," says Emily Dall, Director of Operations at PDKN Restaurant Group . "We will always have the featured game of the day up on our giant TV wall and will be bringing back our weekday specials."

To preview all menus, click here .

PDKN Restaurant Group

PDKN was founded by former Miami Dolphins player Kim Bokamper and his three partners, P.J. Kavanagh, Damon DeSantis, and Noel Cullen in 2008. PDKN owns three Bokamper's Sports Bar and Grill locations in Miramar, Plantation, and Fort Lauderdale. PDKN also owns and operates Bo's Beach , La Playa Dayclub , Bo's Pub , The Balcony , and the The Hidden Garden .

Media Contact:

Joelle Polisky

(615) 516-0358

[email protected]

SOURCE PDKN Restaurant Group