BOKAY Makes Completely Personalized Flower Arrangements Accessible and Fun

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative way to send flowers - BOKAY is the first company to let users fully personalize flower arrangements and visualize their creation in real time - delivering unique designs overnight with the exact flowers selected. Bringing a fun and needed personalization to the flower industry, BOKAY.co uses a direct-to-consumer model and is the first way to truly customize bouquets that can be sent to anyone in the lower 48 states.

BOKAY uses an interactive real-time bouquet builder, offering thousands upon thousands of possible user-created combinations. Customers can choose the types of flowers, colors, greenery, and vase and see it come to life on screen. Orders are hand-designed in the United States by real florists using farm-fresh flowers from all over the world. A free, customized greeting card adds the perfect final touch before a BOKAY is shipped overnight.

"Sending flowers has become so impersonal in the last decade and what you see online is rarely what you get. As a 4th generation florist, I hear horror stories from customers who previously ordered from an online florist and the flowers were nothing like what was pictured. BOKAY solves this problem by letting the customer choose every component of their arrangement. It is the most personalized online flower experience and the most fun you've ever had sending flowers."

- Kevin McCarthy, founder and CEO of BOKAY

In recent years, ordering flowers has become mundane and frigid as online companies compete with similar cookie-cutter arrangements from professional photoshoots that arrive looking totally different. Even if the flowers arrive resembling the picture online, why should the flowers sent to someone special be the same exact bouquets sent to thousands of others? BOKAY provides a deeply personalized and data-driven service that wasn't an option until today. Now, McCarthy and his team are revolutionizing the flower industry with a completely customizable and original concept. Plus, customers can even pay using Dogecoin, Ethereum, or Bitcoin.

"Sending flowers has been around for a long time. It's only been the last 20 years that online flower ordering has become so popular. But there's a major flaw in the current models of e-commerce floral giants - they rarely even touch the flowers themselves. For that reason, they don't control their own inventory and they can't customize an arrangement. Flowers are supposed to be personal, fun, and make people smile. If we focus on one customer at a time, I think we have a real shot at becoming the future of online flower buying for people who want that personal and playful touch."

BOKAY just launched to the lower 48 states and can be discovered at BOKAY.co

ABOUT BOKAY: Founded by a 4th-generation florist, BOKAY's goal is to be the most fun and personalized flower experience you've ever had. Be OKAY. BOKAY.

