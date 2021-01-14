Bola Technologies, Inc. and Henry Schein One Announce Partnership

With the latest advances in artificial intelligence, voice technology has become increasingly versatile and reliable, which provides many advantages for healthcare providers and dental care professionals. As part of the partnership, Henry Schein One will market and sell Dentrix connected versions of Voice Perio in the US and Canadian markets, and a Dentrix Ascend connected version of Voice Perio in the US market.

Henry Schein One offers market-leading solutions for dental practices, including Dentrix® practice management systems, with more than 35,000 sites. Dentrix Ascend is Henry Schein One's cloud-based practice management system for single- and multi-site practices, including DSOs.

"Henry Schein One is committed to providing our users the latest in advanced, proven technology to help dentists improve patient care," said Kevin Bunker, President, Henry Schein One, North America. "Bola AI's release of Dentrix- and Dentrix Ascend-connected versions of Voice Perio is another example of how Henry Schein One software integrates practice technology so they work together as one system with one digital workflow that saves time for the dentist, hygienist and patient."

"The partnership between Bola AI and Henry Schein One gives an artificial intelligence-based voice solution to our users that will help improve operational efficiencies," said Rhett Burnham, Vice President of Product Management at Henry Schein One. North America. "We look forward to providing Bola AI's innovative and trusted solution to our users."

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Henry Schein One on this product. It will help bring a much-needed upgrade to hygiene programs across the country who are struggling with staffing as well as providing them improved infection control and patient education benefits that we've seen help positively impact the bottom line of dental practices," said Rushi Ganmukhi, CEO and founder of Bola AI. "Our vision is a future of touchless patient exams, where healthcare providers can see patients without touching the computer This partnership is the first big step in that direction."

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. established in partnership with Internet Brands in 2018, is a software company providing integrated software and services to the dental industry. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company offers market-leading solutions for dental practices, including Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Dentrix® Enterprise, Easy Dental®, TechCentral™, Demandforce, Sesame Communications, Lighthouse360, Officite, and DentalPlans.com as well as solutions offered through international companies, including Software of Excellence, Logiciel Julie, InfoMed, Exan, and LabNet, among others. For more information, visit www.henryscheinone.com .

About Bola AI

Bola AI, founded in 2017, is a leader in artificial intelligence-based voice solutions for healthcare. It provides dental care providers and healthcare professionals with the ability to conduct "Touchless" examinations to see patients without touching the computer. The company offers fully integrated voice Perio charting solutions and will be announcing future solutions for the dental care market and medical market in 2021. To learn more visit www.bola.ai



