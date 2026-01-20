BOLA-TEK Strengthens Global Supply Chain for Industrial Growth and AI Infrastructure with Precision ASTM-Grade Valve Components

TAICHUNG, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global economy pivots toward AI-driven infrastructure and sustainable energy, BOLA-TEK MFG CO., LTD., a premier OEM manufacturer of valve components, today announced its expanded commitment to supporting the world's most critical fluid control systems.

Recognized as the "hidden strength" behind the world's leading valve brands, BOLA-TEK provides the essential ball and stem components that power chemical, renewable energy, and diverse heavy industries. The surge in AI data centers has created an unprecedented demand for ultra-precise fluid, liquid, and gas management. Whether regulating cooling systems for AI servers or managing high-pressure industrial lines, the reliability of a valve depends entirely on its internal components—specifically the ball and stem.

"Being the 'small name' behind the big names is not a weakness; rather, it is our greatest strength," said Mr. Jay Shih, President at BOLA-TEK. "Our position as a specialized partner allows us to focus intensely on the precision and reliability that global valve leaders depend on. When the world's most advanced industries succeed, we know it is our components driving that performance from the inside out."

To meet the rigorous safety and performance standards of the U.S. industrial market, BOLA-TEK offers a comprehensive suite of high-performance metals, including stainless steel, carbon steel, and alloy steel. The company specializes in manufacturing to exacting ASTM standards, ensuring seamless integration into global industrial supply chains:

ASTM A351 (Castings): Including CF8, CF8M, CF3, CF3M, CN7M, and F51 Duplex steel for superior corrosion resistance.

Including CF8, CF8M, CF3, CF3M, CN7M, and F51 Duplex steel for superior corrosion resistance. ASTM A216 (Carbon Steel): Featuring WCB grades for high-pressure industrial applications.

Featuring WCB grades for high-pressure industrial applications. ASTM A276 (Bar Stock) & A182 (Forgings): Including CA15 and other specialized alloy steels.

Advanced Engineering for Complex Industries

BOLA-TEK's specialized capabilities address the requirements of diverse industrial applications:

Precision OEM Valve Balls: Including Floating, Trunnion, Solid, Hollow, and V-port (15°, 30°, and more) designs tailored to custom engineering drawings.

Including Floating, Trunnion, Solid, Hollow, and V-port (15°, 30°, and more) designs tailored to custom engineering drawings. Complex Multiport Solutions: Expertise in 3-way, 4-way, and 5-way balls (L, T, X, and F ports) for intricate flow redirection.

Expertise in 3-way, 4-way, and 5-way balls (L, T, X, and F ports) for intricate flow redirection. Integrated Production: Utilizing in-house investment and sand casting, bar stock, centrifugal casting, and machining to ensure 100% quality control.

Since its establishment in 1996, BOLA-TEK has evolved from a component supplier to a strategic partner for global valve leaders. As industries move toward carbon neutrality and advanced automation, BOLA-TEK continues to invest in technical expertise to remain a vital link in the industrial economic engine.

About BOLA-TEK MFG CO., LTD.

Founded in 1996, BOLA-TEK is a leading OEM manufacturer of balls, stems, and valve components. Based in Taiwan, the company supports global valve brands with high-precision parts for Ball, Gate, Globe, Check, and Butterfly valves. With a philosophy centered on partnership and technical excellence, BOLA-TEK ensures the performance of the world's most critical infrastructure.

For more information, visit https://www.bola-tek.com.tw .

BOLA-TEK LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bola-tek/

SOURCE BOLA-TEK MFG. CO., LTD.