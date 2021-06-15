Bolaños Lowe Adds Litigation Strength with Sturgess

PITTSFORD, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolaños Lowe, a law firm which specializes in labor, employment and corporate law across Upstate New York, has expanded its practice with the addition of Kyle W. Sturgess to its team.

The firm, which has seen its client totals double in the past year, has substantially expanded the range of experience and services it now offers clients with Sturgess' addition. A labor and employment specialist in his own right, the veteran attorney has extensive litigation experience including a strong track record of securing favorable judicial and administrative dispositions, as well as positive settlements on behalf of his clients.

"Kyle looks at every case as if it's brand new," said firm co-founder Karlee S. Bolaños, who along with co-founder William Q. Lowe worked alongside Sturgess for many years at a former firm. "He has such a talent for finding unique cases and precedents, and then tying our fact patterns to them. He's a unique litigator — better than most — hard-working, extremely bright and really thoughtful. Kyle wins cases, and it's because he does a lot of hard work."

Sturgess comes to Bolaños Lowe having most recently served the New York State Office of the Attorney General, where he was Assistant Attorney General in its Albany Litigation Bureau for roughly four years. His Albany experience also included time with the New York State Governor's Office of Employee Relations, working within its Anti-Discrimination Investigations Division. He also spent a decade within the labor and employment law practice group and educational institutions industry team of a super-regional firm with a dozen offices across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

"Kyle's addition allows us to serve our existing clients more thoroughly and broaden the types of clients and cases that we can consider," added Lowe. "He has particular experience in the areas of administrative law, government terminations, civil rights and law enforcement, to name a few, which makes Bolaños Lowe even more effective and formidable across the labor and employment law spectrum."

Sturgess is equally excited to have joined the Bolaños Lowe team, and to be back working within the private sector and the Greater Rochester community.

"It's been truly invigorating to reconnect with Karlee and Bill, and help them build something special in the labor and employment law space," said Sturgess upon beginning his new opportunity. "What's exciting about Bolaños Lowe is that we all bring something different to the table. We have distinct strengths and skills, and we each analyze problems with unique lenses and experiences. This leads to more successful recommendations and outcomes for our clients."

Kyle earned his Juris Doctor from Notre Dame Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from the State University of New York at Geneseo. He was admitted to practice in New York State in 2008, and before the U.S. District Court's Northern and Western Districts of New York in 2009, and the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016. He was named to the 2014, 2015, and 2016 Super Lawyers: Rising Stars list for Upstate New York, and he's a member and articles editor for the Notre Dame Journal of Law, Ethics & Public Policy.

Prior to his law career, Kyle served for five years with the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of Sergeant in its Military Intelligence Corps. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Primary Leadership Development Course. He also received a Linguist Certification (in Arabic) and Diploma with Honors from the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Language Institute-Foreign Language Center. He is also the recipient of the Army Commendation Medal (twice), as well as the Army Achievement Medal.

Sturgess resides in Spencerport, N.Y., with his wife, Nadine.

