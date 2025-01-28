BolaWrap Co-Founder and Law Enforcement Expert Thomas Cetnar and Former Condoleezza Rice Chief of Staff Georgia Godfrey Launch America's Kitchen Table Radio Show and Podcast

Show Will Foster Common Ground by Uniting Diverse Perspectives From Across the Nation

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From the streets of New Jersey to the heart of Texas, America's Kitchen Table with Tommy Cetnar and Georgia Godfrey debuts February 3, 2025, on Tampa Bay's WBHO 1040 Talk Radio. In addition to its local broadcast, the show will stream nationwide on social media platforms and be available on podcast, bringing thought-provoking dialogue to a broader audience. The program will offer an engaging blend of authentic storytelling, life lessons, and inspiring conversations on topics ranging from the day's most compelling news stories to women's issues, parenting, religion and everything in between.

Aligned with current events, the first week of shows will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into the upcoming Super Bowl and the president's initial weeks in office, focusing on security measures during a time of heightened uncertainty in America.

Airing daily from 6 PM to 8 PM (ET), the show joins a powerhouse lineup featuring Chris Plante, Bill O'Reilly, Jimmy Failla, and Ben Shapiro. The show will be produced by former FOX News Channel producer, Courtney Wells Shott.

"With America's Kitchen Table, we aim to deliver meaningful conversations with open dialogue and honest discussions," said Georgia Godfrey, co-host. "Our goal is to tackle hard-hitting topics, bridging nonpartisan and bipartisan perspectives on current events and public policy while sparking conversations that resonate with the heartland of America."

Co-host Thomas Cetnar added, "Our contrasting backgrounds and geographic roots allow us to connect with listeners across the country and address the issues that truly matter to everyday Americans. Besides current events, we will also take a deeper look at the cross intersections of American sports and culture."

Bruce Maduri, CEO of Genesis Communications, expressed enthusiasm about the new program, saying, "We're thrilled to welcome Tommy and Georgia to our lineup. Their dynamic energy and unique insights will offer an engaging and educational experience for our growing audience."

Each episode will feature a diverse array of guests representing a broad spectrum of opinions. Listeners can expect conversations that are respectful, thought-provoking, and grounded in a shared commitment to honor and fairness. No matter one's background or political stance, the heartfelt stories and perspectives on America's Kitchen Table promise to inspire critical thinking and meaningful engagement with the world around us.

Tommy and Georgia are dedicated to fostering a sense of community and reminding audiences that some of life's most impactful decisions often start at the kitchen table. Pull up a chair, grab a dish or a drink and join the conversation. Everyone's welcome.

