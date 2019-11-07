BolaWrap Sees Increase in Field Deployments

TEMPE, Arizona, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (NASDAQ: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, reported an increase in BolaWrap field uses by US police departments carrying the device.

Presently, over 100 police agencies throughout the U.S. have devices in use.

"We are pleased with the number of agencies that have moved from seeing a BolaWrap demonstration, to receiving training, to writing policy, and to carrying the device in the field," said Mike Rothans, Chief Operating Officer at Wrap Technologies, and former Assistant Sheriff at Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "We are continuing to receive reports from those agencies that the BolaWrap has de-escalated potentially violent confrontations between officers and noncompliant subjects."

In some instances, agencies reported that officers pointing the BolaWrap's patented green line laser at noncompliant subjects was enough to motivate the subjects to comply.

In other scenarios, the BolaWrap was deployed by officers on noncompliant subjects, wrapping the subjects and enabling officers to take them into custody without harm.

"The BolaWrap was initially expected to be used as an early intervention tool in dealing with those suffering from a mental health crisis, such as incidents recently reported in the cities of Bell and Fresno, California. However, we've also seen it used to de-escalate violent encounters, such as in Fort Worth, Texas," said Mr. Rothans.

"It's encouraging to have chiefs approach you and say that the BolaWrap saved someone's life in their community. We hear from chiefs and government officials on a regular basis that the BolaWrap will save lives, but it's rewarding to hear that it actually already has," Rothans added.

The Company showcased the BolaWrap last week at the annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and received more than 400 qualified leads of interest from US police departments, federal agencies, and international law enforcement agencies requesting BolaWrap demonstrations, training and quotes.

"As former President of IACP, it was great to see the overwhelmingly positive response we received at our booth during this year's IACP," said Don De Lucca, Chief Strategy Officer at Wrap Technologies. "I am excited law enforcement is quickly seeing the BolaWrap as a must-have early intervention tool to safely restrain individuals in crisis."

