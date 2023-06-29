Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen and Tractor Beverage Gear Up to Launch Summer Sip & Sizzle on June 29

Available for a limited time, the new Summer BBQ Bol and Strawberry Dragonfruit Fresca pairing is a mouthwatering matchup of bold flavor, healthy nutrition and outstanding value for the season

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, where guests are inspired to live boldly through the power of fresh food, has joined Tractor Beverage Company to start the season with a splash: Summer Sip & Sizzle, Bolay's first limited-time pairing. Offered June 29-August 31, this new flavor combination is designed to transport guests to their favorite summertime destination.

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, Summer Sip & Sizzle Pairing

The pairing introduces two new menu items, the Summer BBQ Bol from Bolay's fresh-dining experts and the Strawberry Dragonfruit Fresca from Tractor Beverage Company, a leading creator of high-quality craft drinks made with Certified Organic, Non-GMO ingredients. The perfect refreshers for a lazy summer day, both items together offer healthy nutrition, a splash of fun and value pricing – just $8.99 for the Summer BBQ Bol and $1.50 for the Strawberry Dragonfruit Fresca.

"Bolay is all about supporting healthy living and inspiring lives through the power of fresh food, and this is an exciting new expression of our mission," said Chris Gannon, CEO of Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen. "Tractor Beverage is a great fit for us, with their shared emphasis on choices that help people live well by eating well."

The Summer BBQ Bol follows the Bolay recipe of filling a "bol" with a nutrient-rich assortment of flavorful ingredients, from tasty proteins to crunchy veggies and savory sauces. This chef-crafted bol is built with Jasmine Rice, Chopped Kale Salad, Fire-Roasted Corn, BBQ Chicken and Pickled Red Onion, all topped with Creamy Garlic Sauce.

The other half of the delicious duo, Tractor's Strawberry Dragonfruit Fresca, is a rising tide of island flavors: sweet strawberries and dragon fruit with notes of juicy pomegranate and black cherry in every sip.

"We're thrilled to team up with Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen to create this exciting pairing," said Luke Emery, Chief Customer Officer for Tractor Beverage. "The Strawberry Dragonfruit Fresca was meticulously designed to provide a refreshing option for guests seeking cleaner beverage choices. We're confident it will be a hit with Bolay's discerning customers, who appreciate a focus on quality and mindful choices."

Summer Sip & Sizzle will be available for dine in or takeout for anyone who needs a quick, fresh and delicious meal on the go. To find your nearest Bolay, please visit https://www.bolay.com/.

About Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen

Founded in Wellington, Florida, in 2016, Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen is a build-your-own "Bol" restaurant taking a customizable and modern approach to dining. Created by Outback Steakhouse Co-Founder Tim Gannon and his son Chris Gannon, Bolay is dedicated to providing all the quality and excellence of modern dining through the convenience of a fast-casual concept. With menu options that include Lemon Chicken, Spicy Thai Shrimp, Asian Sweet Potato Noodles, and much more. Bolay's menu truly has something for everyone and is on a mission to inspire others to live boldly through the power of fresh food. To learn more about Bolay, please visit www.bolay.com, "Like" Bolay on Facebook, or follow @Bolay on Instagram and Twitter.

About Tractor Beverage Co.

Tractor Beverage Company is revolutionizing the beverage station as the first and only certified organic, non-GMO beverage solution for foodservice. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, the team is on a mission to create a cleaner, healthier planet, one drink at a time. Proudly served in over 5,000 locations across all 50 states, Tractor's handcrafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality, and experience, without any of the bad stuff. Tractor is the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data about its ingredients through the Organic Impact Tracker, quantifying the benefit of sourcing organic versus conventional ingredients. The company was included on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and on Fast Company's 2021 list of the world's most innovative companies. drinktractor.com.

