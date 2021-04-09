BOLD-100 MoA Research to Be Presented at the AACR Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing BOLD-100, a first-in-class anti-cancer agent, announced that Sandra Van Schaeybroeck, PhD (Queen's University Belfast) will be presenting research supporting BOLD-100 as a potential anti-resistance therapy for difficult-to-treat cancers, specifically BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer.

The Drug Resistance Group, The Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research, Queen's Unveristy Belfast Queen's University Belfast, Northern Ireland

Van Schaeybroeck's AACR poster presentation "Targeting the DNA repair pathway with BOLD-100 in BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer" (Poster# 1183, Session PO.ET04.03 on April 10) highlights the promising research conducted by the Drug Resistance Group at the Patrick G. Johnston Centre for Cancer Research at Queen's University Belfast, which investigated BOLD-100's mechanism-of-action and identified promising treatment combinations in difficult-to-treat BRAF mutant colorectal cancers.

"BOLD-100 has a unique and complex mechanism-of-action and has potential in various challenging cancer subtypes, such as V600E BRAF-mutated colorectal cancer," stated Van Schaeybroeck. "This study further elucidated the mechanism-of-action for BOLD-100 and identified potentially synergistic drug-drug combinations for future investigation."

The AACR Annual Meeting provides an opportunity to discuss the latest discoveries in cancer research and highlights the work being done by institutions around the world. This year's virtual conference is taking place April 10-15 and May 17-21.

"Bold Therapeutics has developed a global consortium of world-class academic collaborators to investigate the potential of BOLD-100 as a revolutionary first-in-class anti-cancer agent that targets both ER stress and DNA repair pathways," said Mark Bazett, PhD, Director of Preclinical Development at Bold Therapeutics. "We look forward to connecting with interested researchers at AACR 2021 to further develop this novel therapy."

Bold Therapeutics is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. BOLD-100 is currently being investigated in a Phase 1b/2 study in combination with FOLFOX in the treatment of advanced gastrointestinal cancers at six sites in Canada, with additional sites opening in the United States and South Korea in late 2021.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bold-therapeutics.com or the AACR conference website https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2020/

Source: Bold Therapeutics, Inc.

Contact:

E. Russell McAllister, CEO

(604) 262-9899

[email protected]

SOURCE Bold Therapeutics Inc.