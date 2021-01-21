BOLD Adds New Leadership in Support of Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce Growth

According to BOLD, this hire supports the rapid growth of the their Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) practice. "Client interest in DTC exploded in 2020 as traditional retail options shut down. Brands now have a greater appreciation for the value of owning their own distribution channels," said BOLD's president Allan Peretz. "The ad­di­tion of Chase to our team brings exceptional strate­gic and tech­ni­cal horse­pow­er to our al­ready outstand­ing web de­vel­op­ment and creative groups."

"Our team was founded and continues to be led by CPG veterans with deep category knowledge."

In his new role at BOLD, Chase will oversee the development, testing, and optimization of client eCommerce websites. "I'm delighted to be a part of the BOLD team," said Chase. "I joined because of the mix of talent the company has brought together - truly everything needed to succeed in a web-based product business."

BOLD's eCommerce services are designed to serve companies of all sizes, primarily in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry. "Our team was founded and continues to be led by CPG veterans with deep category knowledge," said Peretz. "We are the partner of choice for CPG brands who want not only a technical solution but one that delivers against their equity and strategic brand objectives."

About BOLD Strategies, Inc.

BOLD Strategies offers true "end-to-end" eCommerce services including strategy, execution, and analytics across brand owned web stores and a range of online marketplaces including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and Instacart. The founding team includes award-winning Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce executives with decades of marketing and management experience on brands like Samsung, Gillette, Campbell's, Pampers, and Nestle. For more information, visit boldstrategies.com or call 1-877-GROWTH4.

