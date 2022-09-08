Bold Agency Celebrates 10-year Anniversary, Announces 'The Bold Group'

The Bold Group: A Saudi integrated creative ecosystem specializing in Brand building, Brand communication and Brand digital experiences

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After ten years of continuous success, Bold Agency commemorated its expansion by announcing The Bold Group, a Saudi integrated creative ecosystem, with specialization in services at the core of their strategy. The Group consists of three independent units specializing in brand building, communication, and digital experiences which were identified by the Group's management due to a market need for a more tailored and focused approach to traditional 360 creative agencies.

The Bold Group three essential units are key to building a successful thriving brand in Saudi Arabia. Bold Brands, a brand creation unit, leveraging local experience and expertise with international partnerships to build brands that are authentic, relevant, and differentiated. Bold Communications, a brand expression unit, leveraging the power of people, stories, and cultures to help brands move forward, delivering truthful and relevant modern content that works across all platforms and channels. Bold Experiences, a brand innovation unit, employing creativity and technology to build multi-sensory experiences that injects meaning, relevance and trigger real feeling in the physical or virtual world.

Abeer Alessa, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Advertising Committee at Chamber of Commerce, expressed her optimistic outlook on the creation of The Bold Group and the limitless potential of the three specialized practices in catering to the Saudi market. She said, "The Bold Group was created with a purpose of fueling growth in people, partners, and communities, centered on cultural awareness, big creative ideas, and technologies that make our lives simpler". She continued, "I look back over the last ten years with a sense of pride. Starting out as one of the first local creative & advertising agencies in the market, the road leading to where we are today was fraught with obstacles and challenges. With every accomplishment, Bold Agency grew along with the market's demands, fast becoming a leader in the local industry. Now, with The Bold Group, we are in a strong position to become the pioneers of the local and regional communication and marketing industry through our differentiated and specialized offerings."

Bold Agency recognized a shift in the KSA marketing landscape where international and local brands as well as government entities were increasingly looking for local brand custodians, grounded by the Kingdom's heritage and culture, to meet their marketing needs. The Bold Group's specialized offerings will bring the Saudi market higher quality with the know-how of the local market and international expertise. The company has been testing the new business model over the years and this is reflected in the success of the brands they've worked with and are proud to call their partners.

Bold Agency was established after Abeer Alessa and Mohamad Baalbaki identified a gap in the market that revolved around the lack of locally generated content with relevance to the Saudi culture as the advertising field was monopolized by multinational agencies. After ten years, with multiple accolades under their belt, more partners on board, and working with a wide range of established brands, Bold Agency evolved with the country's transformation and elevated their offerings under the umbrella of The Bold Group. With this new integrated business model, The Bold Group is setting a benchmark in the region by expanding their specialized unit offerings and offices beyond Saudi Arabia, and opening a new office in Egypt. With the marketing sphere also expanding, The Bold Group is exploring more digital creative platforms with their upcoming venture into the metaverse.

