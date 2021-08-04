Bold Business Releases New Poll Showing Almost 70% Employees Prefer Full-Time Work-From-Home

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Delta variant has become more and more prevalent, an exclusive survey was conducted by Bold Business over July 2021, which asked readers their preferred workforce policy: working in an office vs. working remotely vs. a hybrid model. Of 302 respondents, almost 70% preferring full-time remote work, with 93% preferring working remotely in some capacity. Society has gone from farms to factories to cubicles, and now work-from-home (WFH) is the next phase. Come-to-Me Employment is here, and anyone fighting to put workers back into cubicles is on the wrong side of the future. [Read the survey questions here.]

Work-From-Home Is Here to Stay! Latest Poll Shows New Work Paradigm Becoming Institutionalized , a new article by Bold Business CEO Ed Kopko, dives deep into back-to-the-office versus work-from-home debate, with empirical evidence laying out a clear message: most employees don't want to go back!

Tapping into his decades of experience managing global workforces, as well his background overseeing polling as publisher of Chief Executive magazine, Kopko examines the next workplace evolution, which--according to Bold's survey--has 55% of companies with over 10,000 employees requiring their employees to work in the office at least part-time. Is your company one of the dinosaurs slow to recognize what the future holds for workforce policy?

Work-From-Home Is Here to Stay! Latest Poll Shows New Work Paradigm Becoming Institutionalized is full of top-notch graphics. Kopko is also available for additional commentary on the following points:

How WFH is becoming an institutional perk

How system-generated productivity management metrics are far superior to outdated observational metrics, which makes WFH a no-brainer

How WFH is going to touch formerly in-person jobs like delivery and food service

Why certain states and cities are lining up against the WFH movement

Why WFH will save cost and improve employee satisfaction

If the work-from-home debate is affecting you--and it likely does--then Work-From-Home Is Here to Stay! Latest Poll Shows New Work Paradigm Becoming Institutionalized is a must-read.

